Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Norwood Law Firm, a leading Tulsa legal practice, announces its recognition by Super Lawyers and continued development of its personal injury practice. Operating from its downtown Tulsa location, the firm has established a significant presence in Oklahoma's legal community since its founding in 2004.

The firm, led by Joe Norwood, has built its reputation through handling complex personal injury cases and achieving significant legal victories. Notable among these is a unanimous Oklahoma Supreme Court decision that found a personal injury damages statute unconstitutional, effectively changing state policy in favor of injury victims.

The practice's expertise extends to various aspects of personal injury law, including vehicle collisions, slip-and-fall incidents, and complex medical malpractice claims. The firm emphasizes thorough case preparation, detailed evidence gathering, and strategic representation in negotiations and courtroom proceedings.

Todd Maxwell, who joined the firm after serving as in-house counsel for Oklahoma's largest construction company, brings additional depth to the practice. His decade of experience in construction matters, Native American contracting, and employment issues enhances the firm's capabilities in handling complex cases.

The firm, located at 1717 S Cheyenne Ave in Tulsa, continues to focus on comprehensive legal representation.

Their practice areas include personal injury law, business litigation, and civil rights cases. They particularly emphasize helping injury victims navigate the complexities of legal proceedings.

The firm has demonstrated its legal expertise through successful outcomes in various cases, including automobile negligence and negotiable instrument matters. These victories have contributed to significant changes in Oklahoma law, particularly in areas affecting injury victims' rights to recover damages.

About Norwood Law Firm

Established in 2004, Norwood Law Firm has grown into a respected presence in Oklahoma's legal community. The practice combines extensive trial experience with comprehensive legal services, focusing on personal injury representation and complex litigation. Based in downtown Tulsa, the firm serves clients throughout Oklahoma, maintaining its commitment to experienced legal representation.

