Banff Sunshine Village: Snow Stories and the Spirit of the Canadian Rockies, Listen to Banff Sunshine's 'For the Love of Winter' Podcast

Looking for a way to share their love of winter with the world, Banff Sunshine Village , Ski Magazine's 2024 overall winner for resort satisfaction, has launched "For the Love of Winter," a podcast that aims to explore the cultural love affair skiers and snowboarders have with winter and the on snow memories that shape the people they become.

Episodes of the podcast feature guests from a multitude of industries and backgrounds. In season one, Tyler Turner, Rachael Karker, Liam Gill, Kombi President and CEO Mark Pascal and many more share their winter loving stories. In season two, "For the Love of Winter's," guest list is heating up. Guests range from Banff Sunshine Village team members to hall of fame athletes to other ski industry personnel including Darren Cole, Leitner-Poma of America CEO.

Notable season two episodes include: Ian Curran, Sunshine's Mountain Operations Manager, 6X Stanley Cup winner Kevin Lowe, Bronco's Captain Alex Singleton, and Beijing Olympic gold medallist in boardercross Lindsey Jacobellis.

"The mountains are full of stories, as are skiers and snowboarders. Through 'For the Love of Winter,' we're hoping to share joyful stories of winter and the transformative power skiing and snowboarding can have on the people who call themselves skiers/snowboarders," said Kendra Scurfield, host of "For the Love of Winter."

Whether you're a long-time skier, an occasional snow sports enthusiast, flirting with trying skiing, or born to après - you'll enjoy the intimate conversations of "For the Love of Winter."

Listen to "For the Love of Winter" wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

For more information about "For the Love of Winter" podcast, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com or call 403-830-7946.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Located 7,200 feet above sea level (2,133 meters), high on the continental divide in the Canadian Rockies, you'll find Banff Sunshine Village . The world-class mountain resort offers skiers and snowboarders over 3,580 acres of skiable terrain across three mountains. The resort is home to Banff National Park's only ski-in, ski-out hotel, Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Voted Ski Magazine's Best Canadian Resort for 2024, Banff Sunshine Village is famous for being home to Canada's Best Snow, Canada's hottest lifts, and Canada's longest non-glacial ski and snowboard season. Guests of the resort marvel at the immersive mountain scenery and family-friendly atmosphere. The Banff resort is now open daily until May 19, 2025, for the 2024/25 ski and snowboard season.

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire