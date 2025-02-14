This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Kristi Ghogh from US-based Clean Energy Associates (CEA). She says deep-rooted cultural biases can impact women's choices, sometimes leading individuals to avoid entering male-dominated careers. "Overcoming these biases involves stepping outside our comfort zones and embracing new learning experiences, which can be challenging and time-consuming," she states. The solar industry and the renewable energy sector as a whole are significantly more welcoming to women than other industries. I believe that our sectors are well-positioned to achieve ...

