Iceland's President, Halla Tomasdottir, presented the Asa Gudmundsdottir Wright Award at a ceremony at the presidential residence. This year's recipients are G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis, and Jon Atli Benediktsson, Rector of the University of Iceland. The award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to science and innovation in Iceland.

During the ceremony, plans were also announced for the establishment of the Icelandic Academy of Science Innovation, into which the award recipients will be inducted as members. The academy will provide a platform for collaboration between researchers, entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and academia. It will uphold the tradition of the Asa Fund by granting annual awards and aims to foster dialogue, recognize achievements in science and technology, and contribute to policy discussions in these fields.

Modeled on similar institutions in the Nordic countries, the UK, and the US, the academy will include past and future Asa Award recipients as members. Its focus will be on strengthening connections between science and industry, supporting research and innovation, and advocating for policies that advance scientific and technological development.

As one of Iceland's most prolific inventors G. Fertram Sigurjonsson was recognized for his work in medical technology and biotechnology, including for his role in developing intact fish-skin technology for wound repair and tissue regeneration at Kerecis.

Jon Atli Benediktsson was honored for his contributions to higher education and research, fostering collaboration between academia and industry. He has been recognized on Clarivate's list of the world's most influential researchers for seven consecutive years.

The Asa Gudmundsdottir Wright Fund was established in 1968 in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Icelandic Science Society. Since its inception, the fund has awarded honorary prizes to 56 individuals for significant scientific achievements in Iceland or on behalf of Iceland. While it continues to recognize excellence in science, it now also acknowledges achievements in innovation.

The fund is supported by sponsors including HS Orka, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur, and Oculis, whose contributions are greatly appreciated by the board.

