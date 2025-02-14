The "Germany Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive database outlining the extensive wind energy infrastructure in Germany has been meticulously compiled, showcasing a total of 12,250 wind farm entries across the nation. This significant collection of data underscores Germany's robust commitment to renewable energy, emphasizing the country's substantial investment in both onshore and offshore wind power.

The database reveals a detailed breakdown between the onshore and offshore markets. Onshore wind farms are proving to be an integral part of Germany's renewable energy strategy with an overwhelming number of operational entries totaling a capacity of 64.15 gigawatts (GW). In contrast, the offshore segment, though smaller, is notable for its planned and operational projects amounting to 22.69 GW, highlighting future growth prospects in the sector.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 7 entries (0,3 GW)

Operational: 11463 entries (64,15 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 13 entries (10,43 GW)

Approved: 1 entry (0,87 GW)

Under construction: 4 entries (2,35 GW)

Operational: 37 entries (9,05 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file

