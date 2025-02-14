Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - The Welcome's leading South Korean companies from Gwangju-BLUECAPSULE, TWIGFARM, ALL THE TIME, and AUNIONAI-proudly announce their participation in CES 2025, unveiling AI-powered solutions that are revolutionizing content creation, language translation, personal security, and accessibility.

BLUECAPSULE Introduces AI Virtual Solutions for Smart Content Creation

Under the leadership of Chief Visionary Officer Jeong-In Bae, BLUECAPSULE is transforming content production with its Artificial Intelligence Virtual Solutions (AIVS) Technology. Designed for broadcasters, universities, and government agencies, AIVS enables seamless content creation using AI-driven 3D avatars, which offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional video graphics while eliminating copyright concerns.

CVO Jeong-In Bae stated:

"Our AI solutions empower educators and broadcasters to produce engaging content effortlessly, reducing costs while enhancing accessibility."

BLUECAPSULE's technology is already gaining international traction, providing small broadcasting firms and production studios with scalable, AI-powered solutions to streamline content development.

TWIGFARM Redefines AI Translation and Content Enhancement with LETR WORKS

TWIGFARM is making waves with LETR WORKS, a cutting-edge AI platform designed to optimize content creation and machine translation. This multimodal SaaS solution enhances text-based materials while offering:

AI-powered machine translation

Real-time content review and optimization

Industry-specific language analyzers

CEO Sunho Baek emphasized the platform's global impact:

"LETR WORKS is more than just an AI tool-it's a gateway to breaking language barriers, ensuring that businesses can expand seamlessly into new markets with localized, high-quality content."

TWIGFARM is actively expanding its global partnerships, bringing LETR WORKS to media, education, and enterprise sectors worldwide.

ALL THE TIME Launches AI-Powered Safety Device for Travelers and Personal Security

Recognizing the need for real-time security solutions, ALL THE TIME introduces a groundbreaking AI safety device, equipped with three innovative modes:

Find Me: Shares real-time location for user safety.

Shares real-time location for user safety. Snitch: Detects and reports suspicious activities.

Detects and reports suspicious activities. Intrusion Mode: Sends alerts in case of potential break-ins.

CEO Sangeun Cho, inspired by personal travel experiences, has developed this advanced security solution to enhance personal safety globally.

With a Kickstarter campaign launching in February 2025, ALL THE TIME anticipates its U.S. market debut by April or May 2025, with future collaborations planned with women's safety organizations and government agencies.

"This isn't just a product-it's a movement towards global safety and security," stated CEO Sangeun Cho.

AUNIONAI Revolutionizes Automatic Dubbing and AI-Powered Content Translation

AUNIONAI is breaking new ground in AI-driven dubbing and translation, providing seamless automatic translation and speech synthesis for global content creators.

This advanced AI solution eliminates the need for human intervention, offering precise real-time voice translations across multiple languages.

CEO Hong Kook Kim emphasized:

"AunionAI-DUB is not just a tool-it's a catalyst for global connectivity, making content universally accessible and engaging."

Already trusted by industry giants, AUNIONAI is expanding into the U.S. and European markets, securing partnerships and leading dubbing firms.

About The Welcome's Gwangju Companies at CES 2025

The Gwangju Pavilion at CES 2025 highlights leading-edge AI-powered innovations in content creation, security, and global communication. These visionary South Korean companies are shaping the future through cutting-edge technology and international expansion.

