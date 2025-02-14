QUADPACK: Quadpack Industries announces delisting from Euronext Growth

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, announces the delisting of its shares from the Euronext Growth stock market in Paris, France, following its acquisition by PSB Industries, a private company. PSB Industries successfully completed the combination of Quadpack and its main subsidiary Texen into a single Group on 29 October 2024.

The combination places the Group in the Top 5 cosmetics packaging companies worldwide, boasting combined sales of around €360 million, over 2,000 employees, an industrial presence in six countries and operational and commercial operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The delisting is expected to be effective on 19 February 2025. Further details will be included in the corresponding notice to be published by Euronext.

