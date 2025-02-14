Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQSS | ISIN: ES0105118006 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
14.02.25
07:00 Uhr
25,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,12046,40007:00
Actusnews Wire
14.02.2025 17:53 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QUADPACK: Quadpack Industries announces delisting from Euronext Growth

Finanznachrichten News

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, announces the delisting of its shares from the Euronext Growth stock market in Paris, France, following its acquisition by PSB Industries, a private company. PSB Industries successfully completed the combination of Quadpack and its main subsidiary Texen into a single Group on 29 October 2024.

The combination places the Group in the Top 5 cosmetics packaging companies worldwide, boasting combined sales of around €360 million, over 2,000 employees, an industrial presence in six countries and operational and commercial operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The delisting is expected to be effective on 19 February 2025. Further details will be included in the corresponding notice to be published by Euronext.

-ENDS-

Contact details

Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information

www.quadpack.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGdqaZxoam2dnXGaaMhpa2FmmmZkm2fIbZLKm2GblZ/FbZxll5eUl52dZnJhlWlm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90040-qp-delisting-euronext-growth.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.