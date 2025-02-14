Cygnus Metals Ltd: Cygnus Starts Trading on OTCQB Market

HIGHLIGHTS:

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the "OTC"), and will commence trading today under the symbol "CYGGF". The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the ASX and TSX Venture Exchange.

Cygnus Executive Chair David Southam said : "Given the strong outlook for copper, it is an ideal time to trade on the OTCQB. This will help to make the Company accessible to a growing range of U.S. investors and further increase liquidity and visibility in North America. We have the potential to unlock substantial value with the high-grade resource already defined and the immense upside at the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project. We have started an aggressive drilling and geophysics program focussed on achieving strong resource growth and testing new targets at a time when the world desperately wants more copper from tier-one locations".

Trading of Cygnus shares on the OTC imposes no additional compliance or regulatory standards over and above the Company's existing compliance requirements as an Australian incorporated entity listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. OTC trading is non-dilutive to existing Cygnus shareholders, as no new shares are being issued to enable trading on the OTC.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through its regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The OTC enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

The OTCQB is recognized as an "established public market" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a leading market for U.S. and international companies in the entrepreneurial and development stage. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and detailed certification process. The OTCQB quality standards are expected to provide increased transparency and more detail on market depth including greater disclosure of market makers as well as improved liquidity. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.

