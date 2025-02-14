Lagord, February 14, 2025

CHAMPIONS OF GROWTH 2025 FRANCE: MACOMPTA.FR IN 200th PLACE

For the ninth consecutive year, Les Echos and the Statista institute have published the ranking of the 400 companies with the most impressive growth trajectories over the 2020-2023 period.

To qualify for the ranking, companies must:

Have generated at least €100,000 in revenue in 2020;

Have generated at least €1.5 million in revenue in 2023;

Be independent (not a subsidiary or branch);

Have their headquarters in France.

MACOMPTA.FR ranks 200th in the 2025 Growth Champions ranking .

MACOMPTA.FR, (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: MLMCA), saw its revenue increased by 118% over this period, representing an average annual growth rate of over 29%.

Pioneer in cloud-based management solutions since 2007, MACOMPTA.FR has distinguished itself by providing powerful yet accessible tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll, and expense management, catering to the needs of small businesses and associations.

Sylvain HEURTIER, founder and CEO of MACOMPTA.FR, expresses his gratitude to the platform's 100,000 users for their trust and to the 52 team members for their dedication, which has enabled the company to be recognized among the 2025 Growth Champions.

To see the rankings: https://media.lesechos.fr/infographie/champions-croissance-2025/

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

