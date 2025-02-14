2025 outlook affected by increased taxes on betting and gaming in France

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, reports its 2024 revenue and recurring EBITDA. In view of the legislation in the process of being adopted by Parliament, the Group also provides information on the impact on its 2025 performance of tax increases on betting and gaming in France and announces the implementation of a multi-year action plan to offset it.

Very strong performance in 2024, ahead of expectations Integrating Kindred with effect from 11 October and on the basis of the scope of business retained, FDJ generated revenue of €3,065 million in 2024, up 17%. Excluding Kindred, the increase was 10%, while revenue from gaming in France was up 6%. The Group generated recurring EBITDA 1 of €792 million, up 21%, generating a margin of 25.8%. On a pro forma basis, assuming Kindred had been acquired on 1 January 2024 and based on the scope of business actually retained by FDJ, Group revenue comes out at nearly €3.8 billion, with a current EBITDA margin of around 25.5%.

France's 2025 Social Security Financing Act will significantly affect the Group's expected performance As the legislation in the process of being adopted by Parliament currently stands, FDJ estimates that the increase in betting and gaming levies in France applicable with effect from 1 July 2025 will automatically reduce its revenue and recurring EBITDA by nearly €45 million in financial year 2025, equating to a full-year impact of nearly €90 million.

The Group has begun to take steps which will have a phased effect and are designed to fully offset the impact of these tax increases by 2027

1 Recurring EBITDA: Recurring operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation expenses.

In 2024, revenue from gaming in France totalled over €2.6 billion after public levies of over €4.4 billion.

FDJ reiterates that taxes on betting and gaming relate to gross gaming revenue (GGR, which consists of stakes less player winnings). GGR is broken down between public levies and the operator's revenue. The percentage breakdown is directly determined by the tax rate applicable to each category of game. As an indication, the 1 point increase in taxes on lottery games automatically reduces lottery revenue by around 2%. Stakes are not affected by tax increases. The full impact of the resulting reduction in revenue is reflected in recurring EBITDA.

Increases in public levies on betting and gaming in France, including increases in social security levies arising from the 2025 Social Security Financing Act

Lottery games available through the point-of-sale network and online: Public levies on Loto and Euromillions games will increase from 68% to 69% of GGR, including an increase in the social security levy (CSG) from 6.2% to 7.2% of GGR; Public levies on other draw games and instant games will increase from 55.5% to 56.5% of GGR, including an increase in the social security levy (CSG) from 6.2% to 7.2% of GGR;

Point-of-sale sports betting: public levies will increase from 41.1% to 42.1% of GGR, including an increase in the social security levy (CSG) from 6.6% to 7.6% of GGR;

Online sports betting: public levies will increase from 54.9% to 59.3% of GGR, including an increase in the social security levy (CSG) from 10.6% to 15% of GGR;

Online poker: public levies will increase from 0.2% of stakes to 10% of GGR;

There will be no change to social security levy (CSG) on online horse-race betting, but an increase in the levy paid to racecourse companies (annual change by decree). The rate of public levies increases from 52.3% to 52.9% of GGR;

The Social Security Financing Act also introduces a 15% tax on advertising and promotional expenditure by gaming operators.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

FDJ Group is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in around fifteen regulated markets in Europe, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in the markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ Group has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

