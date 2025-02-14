Clear Start Tax Warns Taxpayers About IRS Scams and Fraudulent Tax Preparers This Filing Season

Taxpayers Urged to Remain Vigilant Against Tax Fraud, Identity Theft, and Unscrupulous Preparers

As tax season reaches its peak, Clear Start Tax is warning taxpayers to remain cautious of IRS scams and fraudulent tax preparers that could lead to stolen refunds, IRS audits, or identity theft. The IRS has issued multiple alerts, urging individuals to be wary of common tax scams, including phony tax preparers, phishing schemes, and refund fraud.

The Growing Threat of Tax Scams

Every year, the IRS releases its "Dirty Dozen" list, highlighting the most common tax scams that put taxpayers at risk. This year, the agency is particularly concerned about dishonest tax preparers who:

Promise inflated refunds or claim tax credits taxpayers don't qualify for

Fail to sign returns (ghost preparers) to avoid accountability

Charge fees based on refund amounts, which is a violation of IRS regulations

Engage in refund fraud, which can trigger IRS audits and penalties for taxpayers

"Choosing the wrong tax preparer can lead to serious financial and legal consequences," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "We want taxpayers to know how to spot fraudulent practices and ensure they are filing accurate, compliant returns."

How to Identify a Fraudulent Tax Preparer

Taxpayers should be cautious of tax preparers who:

Guarantee large refunds before reviewing financial records

Refuse to sign the tax return or include a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN)

Encourage false deductions or credits to inflate refunds

Ask for cash-only payments without providing a receipt

Deposit refunds into their own accounts instead of the taxpayer's

IRS Scam Tactics to Watch Out For

In addition to dishonest tax preparers, taxpayers should be on the lookout for IRS scams, including:

Phishing Emails & Text Messages - Fraudsters impersonate the IRS to steal personal and financial information.

Phone Scams - Scammers demand immediate payment using threats of arrest or asset seizure.

Social Media Tax Schemes - Scammers promise fake tax breaks and encourage filing false returns.

Identity Theft - Criminals file fraudulent tax returns using stolen Social Security numbers.

"If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is," added the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "Taxpayers should always verify the legitimacy of any tax preparer or IRS communication before providing personal information or filing a return."

How to Protect Yourself This Tax Season

To avoid falling victim to tax scams, taxpayers should:

Verify a tax preparer's credentials using the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers.

File electronically using IRS Free File or work with a reputable tax resolution firm.

Never provide personal information to unsolicited phone calls, emails, or texts claiming to be from the IRS.

Report suspicious tax scams to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) or the IRS Identity Theft Hotline.

Clear Start Tax: Protecting Taxpayers from IRS Issues

For taxpayers facing IRS audits, penalties, or unresolved back taxes, Clear Start Tax provides expert guidance to ensure compliance and prevent further IRS complications. The firm helps clients:

Resolve tax debt and negotiate settlements

Correct inaccurate tax filings to avoid penalties

Understand IRS notices and avoid tax-related scams

