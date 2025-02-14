OXURION: Oxurion strengthens its Board of Directors with the arrival of Nelly Souleymane

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - February 14, 2024 - 7:00PM, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces a change in its Board of Directors with the departure of Ms. Anat Loewenstein and Ms. Nathalie Laarakker, effective as of January 13, 2025, and the integration of Nelly Souleymane as an independent director, coopted by the Board of Directors.

These changes are part of Oxurion's strategy to strengthen the diversity and complementarity of expertise within its Board, to better support its development and increase its visibility among stakeholders.

Strengthened governance and strategic expertise in communication

Oxurion warmly thanks Ms. Loewenstein and Ms. Laarakker for their commitment and contribution to the Board of Directors. At the same time, the co-optation of Nelly Souleymane brings a strategic vision in communication, reputation management and public affairs. With 19 years of experience, a significant part of which was spent at Bayer, she has contributed to transforming the group's image and reputation through major campaigns on agricultural science research, vector-borne diseases and food production quality. Her expertise will strengthen Oxurion's corporate and institutional communication in a context of strong innovation and evolution in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Ms. Souleymane's appointment will be submitted to the next General Shareholders' Meeting.

Governance focused on innovation and diversity

The co-optation of Nelly Souleymane illustrates Oxurion's commitment to balanced and representative governance, in line with best practices in the biopharmaceutical sector. This development aims to strengthen Oxurion's strategic impact in the development of innovative ophthalmic solutions, while consolidating its position with investors, industrial partners and the general public.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biotechnology company specialising in the development of next-generation standard ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven. Further information is available at www.oxurion.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

