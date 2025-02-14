Le Diner en Blanc - Miami: The City's Largest and Most Elegant Dinner Party Returns on April 12th

Le Dîner en Blanc is making its highly anticipated return to Miami on Saturday, April 12, 2025, this time at a brand-new secret location. Renowned as the social event of the year, this elegant outdoor soirée blends the best of fashion, fine dining, live music, entertainment, and exceptional company. Attendees, clad in all-white attire, create a stunning visual spectacle that's sure to light up your social media feeds. It's an evening where gourmet cuisine, engaging conversation, and champagne flow freely, offering a truly unforgettable French-inspired dining experience.

Le Dîner en Blanc, Miami 2018

Those eager to join this unforgettable evening can sign up for the exclusive Fan List at miami.dinerenblanc.com . Simply visit the website and click on 'Attend Le Dîner en Blanc' to create an account. This will ensure you receive an invitation to purchase your ticket, along with all the latest updates and event details as they are released.

This year's event has a lot of surprises! Be prepared to be swept away by the exhilarating rhythms and irresistible energy of Tito Puente Jr. as he delivers a show-stopping performance that honors the past while igniting the future of Latin music. Also on hand to entertain an unforgettable performance by AleMor, the Colombian-American singer-songwriter whose soulful fusion of pop, Latin alternative, and R&B has captivated audiences worldwide. As well as Luke Kornblatt, alt hip-hop artist whose versatile sound combines a fast-spitting rapping style with overtones of the pop and classic rock artists that have inspired him. He's both an amalgamation of the best of the zillennial, digital-era of genre-bending music and an innovative new creator of his own unique sound. The rising artist's immense talent for wordplay is showcased in his debut single "One Shot," ft. Tony-nominated singer and actress Adrienne Warren. Stay tuned for the DJ reveal on our social media. Get ready for an evening of iconic moments with one of music's greatest legends!

Monica Castañeda and Bianca Bustamante, co-hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc in Miami, are thrilled to announce the return of this iconic event to the city: "This April, people will gather to leave a forever-lasting impact on their community, infusing the place they love the most with joy and delight."

Guests must adhere to the signature all-white dress code, embracing elegance and creativity in their attire. The table setting must also be entirely white to maintain the event's iconic aesthetic. To preserve the mystery, the venue remains a secret until the last moment-attendees will gather at a designated departure point and be escorted by Le Dîner en Blanc volunteers. In line with the event's commitment to sustainability, guests are responsible for leaving no trace behind, ensuring the location remains as pristine as when they arrived.

Le Dîner en Blanc, Miami, 2018

Dîner en Blanc is an experience of refinement, and guests are expected to come prepared with essentials that uphold its signature elegance. Each pair must bring a table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, and matching serviettes to create a stunning, unified aesthetic. A gourmet picnic basket filled with delicacies, complete with proper stemware and white dinnerware, is also required. For those who prefer a hassle-free option, curated picnic baskets can be reserved in advance through Le Dîner en Blanc's e-store and picked up on-site. The curated menu includes both French and Miami-infused dining options and will be catered by Vinya Table. In keeping with the event's French-inspired tradition, wine and champagne are specially curated by Allegra, founder of Vinya Table in Key Biscayne and Coral Gables. Guests must reserve their selection online, as bringing personal alcohol is not permitted due to local regulations. However, attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages. With these thoughtful details, Le Dîner en Blanc ensures an evening of sophistication, indulgence, entertainment, and seamless elegance.

Le Dîner en Blanc - Miami gratefully acknowledges Campari for their support as official local partners of the 2025 edition of Le Dîner en Blanc.

About Le Diner en Blanc - Miami

Le Diner en Blanc - Miami is produced by Monica Castañeda and Bianca Bustamante. The event is far from Monica's first venture into large-scale event planning. In the industry since 2016, she has curated food and beverage functions, sports festivals, grandiose galas, and more, including the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Super Bowl, F1 in Miami and Las Vegas, and Academy Awards. Amidst a myriad of social events, it was Le Dîner en Blanc that transformed a job into a purpose - bringing people together under the most special of circumstances. Bianca is an international banker and consultant with 23 years of experience, and a passion for organizing large events. She started with HSBC in Honduras and had international postings in Panama, Hong Kong, Madrid, and NYC. She attended a couple of Le Dîner en Blanc events while in NYC and was mesmerized by it. Bianca moved to Miami in 2022 where she reconnected with Monica to co-host the Miami Dîner en Blanc event.

About Le Dîner en Blanc

Le Dîner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It's a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, philanthropy, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and a large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets - all the trimmings - to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city's most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, socialize, dance, laugh, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night's magical experience.

To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivant around the world. While Dîner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dînerenblanc.com .

To keep up to date on event announcements, visit miami.dinerenblanc.com

Miami.DinerEnBlanc dinerenblancmiami

dinerenblanc debmiami2025 Dinerenblancmiami2025

For media requests, interviews, or images, contact: Monica Castañeda or Bianca Bustamante at miami@dinerenblanc.com

