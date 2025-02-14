Tom Mullins Joins ClearCOGS as Head of Sales

Bringing Deep Expertise in Restaurant Technology to Power the Company's Growth

ClearCOGS, the AI-powered forecasting platform reshaping restaurant operations, proudly announces Tom Mullins as its new Head of Sales. With a career spanning over a decade in scaling revenue for restaurant and retail tech companies, Mullins' appointment signals a pivotal step in ClearCOGS' mission to empower restaurants with prescriptive forecasting and drive unparalleled efficiency and profitability.

A headshot of Tom Mullins, new ClearCOGS head of sales

Mullins brings a proven track record in leadership roles at industry innovators like Punchh, Sevenrooms, and Pathspot. He has been instrumental in deploying transformative SaaS solutions, helping brands optimize operations and enhance guest experiences. His deep knowledge of consultative selling and enterprise accounts uniquely positions him to connect ClearCOGS' predictive capabilities with the needs of restaurant operators across the U.S.

"Tom's reputation precedes him," said Matt Wampler, CEO of ClearCOGS. "His ability to translate complex technology into meaningful solutions for customers is exactly what ClearCOGS customers need to make smarter, faster decisions. With Tom leading our sales efforts, we're poised to reach more operators and continue growing ClearCOGS into the trusted AI partner for the restaurant industry."

Mullins' vision aligns with ClearCOGS' customer-first approach: providing prescriptive instructions for daily prep, ordering, and labor optimization with no operational disruptions. His insights will strengthen the company's ability to help restaurants reduce costs, eliminate waste, and improve profitability.

"Joining ClearCOGS is a natural fit," said Mullins. "I resonate with the work they're doing to simplify operations in such a data-rich but underutilized industry. My focus will be on helping customers immediately see the value ClearCOGS delivers - not just in profits gains but in giving managers clarity and control."

This strategic hire reflects ClearCOGS' commitment to scaling thoughtfully while maintaining its core promise to customers: driving operational excellence without overhauling existing systems. Mullins' addition will accelerate ClearCOGS' ability to bring powerful, adaptive solutions to an industry eager for streamlined, impactful technology.

About ClearCOGS

ClearCOGS is an AI-powered demand forecasting tool designed for the restaurant industry. Seamlessly integrating with existing tech stacks, ClearCOGS transforms complex data into prescriptive instructions for prep, ordering, and labor optimization. By reducing costs, eliminating waste, and improving efficiency, ClearCOGS enables operators to increase profitability without disruptive changes to their processes. Learn more at www.clearcogs.com .

