PQ Hosting: PQ.Hosting Wins "HOSTING COMPANY OF THE YEAR" at the Global Business Tech Awards 2025!

PQ.Hosting Triumphs at the Global Business Tech Awards 2025: A Testament to Innovation and Excellence

PQ.Hosting is proud to announce its victory in the prestigious "HOSTING COMPANY OF THE YEAR" category at the Global Business Tech Awards 2025. This significant achievement not only reaffirms the high quality of our services but also marks an important milestone in our company's journey, reflecting our commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in the hosting industry.

The Global Business Tech Awards annually recognize the most outstanding brands in technology and business. This year's competition was especially fierce, making PQ.Hosting's victory a true testament to our impact on the hosting industry. Our team is dedicated to implementing cutting-edge solutions and services that meet the highest customer demands.

Over the past six years, PQ.Hosting has established itself as a leading international hosting provider. We offer a wide range of reliable services, including VPS (Virtual Private Servers), high-performance dedicated servers, as well as VPN and proxy solutions. With services available in 43 locations worldwide, we ensure stability, speed, and security for our clients, no matter where they are.

What sets PQ.Hosting apart from competitors is our innovative approach and customer-centric philosophy. We understand that a successful business is built not just on high-quality services but also on strong, trusted partnerships with clients. Our goal is to not only meet but exceed customer expectations.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our clients for their trust and support. Each and every one of you has played a vital role in our success, and we promise to continue delivering top-tier services while upholding the strictest quality standards. This victory belongs to you as well, and we are honoured to share this journey with you.

PQ.Hosting continuously expands its service portfolio, integrating the latest technologies and best practices to provide maximum reliability and speed. Our team, led by Ivan Neculiti, is constantly learning and growing, following new trends and market demands to stay at the forefront of the hosting industry.

We invite everyone to learn more about our services and join PQ.Hosting - the true leaders in the hosting industry. With us, your business will always stay one step ahead.

