Penobsquis, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Visit Rally Drilling Services at Booth #6225N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Rally Drilling Services

Let's talk Drilling! We are Rally Drilling Services, an exploration drilling team who have dedicated ourselves to the success of our clients for over 35 years. We would love to hear about your project(s) and share the variety of services we can offer. Find us in booth 6225N!

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

