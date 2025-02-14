Black Book Research's rankings are exclusively determined by comprehensive user and client experience surveys. Notably, the organization does not solicit or accept any fees for vendor inclusion or listing, ensuring the integrity and impartiality of its evaluations.

As healthcare organizations increasingly seek to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced efficiency, diagnostics, and patient engagement, ViVE 2025 stands as a critical platform to distinguish genuine innovation from mere market buzz. Amidst the allure of vendor sponsorships, sponsored speakers, panels, and glitzy trade show booths, healthcare executives, IT leaders, and decision-makers must prioritize AI vendors offering tangible, hands-on experiences and real-world applications. Given the prevalence of vendors lacking substantive AI or machine learning capabilities beyond advisory services, it is crucial to adopt a discerning approach to identify solutions that truly deliver value and ensures that your limited time is utilized efficiently.

An Attendee Checklist for Key AI Vendors to Watch at ViVE 2025

Below is a detailed list of AI vendors categorized by key segments, highlighting must-visit booths and those offering live demonstrations:

Clinical Decision Support & Diagnostics

Enlitic (Booth 2308) - AI-driven radiology optimization

Aidoc (Booth 517) - AI-powered imaging diagnostics

Infermedica (Booth 1017) - AI-powered diagnostic assistance

Navina (Booth 1326) - AI-powered clinical intelligence

NeuroFlow (Booth 1019) - AI-driven mental health analytics

SmarterDx (Booth 1012) - AI-powered diagnostic coding

Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-driven population health insights

Automation & Workflow Optimization

GS Lab | GAVS Technologies (Booth 536) - AI-driven automation for healthcare IT

Diligent Robotics (Booth 2102) - Robotics automation in clinical settings

CalmWave (Booth 2437) - AI-powered hospital operations management

ValueLabs (Booth 827) - AI-driven healthcare process automation

Plustek Technology (Booth 1940) - AI-driven document processing

UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-powered process automation (Live Demo Available)

Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-driven workflow automation (Live Demo Available)

Patient Engagement & Navigation

Hyro.ai (Booth 1918) - Conversational AI for patient interactions

Clearstep (Booth 1845) - AI-driven triage and navigation

Karambit.AI (Booth 3020-2) - AI-powered personalized patient engagement

Andor Health (Booth 1018) - AI-powered telehealth solutions

Abridge (Booth 1318) - AI-driven medical conversation transcription

Luma Health (Booth TBD) - AI-powered patient engagement platform

Loyal Health (Booth TBD) - AI-driven patient retention solutions

Parlance (Booth 809) - AI-powered call routing & communication

Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)

HealthTalk A.I. (Booth 2344) - AI-driven patient follow-ups

Orbita (Booth 732) - AI-powered conversational healthcare assistants

Faceheart Corp. (Booth 2301) - AI-powered non-invasive patient monitoring

Remote Monitoring & Digital Health

BioIntelliSense (Booth TBD) - AI-powered wearable health monitoring (Live Demo Available)

Faceheart Corp. (Booth 2301) - AI-powered remote patient monitoring

Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-driven predictive analytics

NeuroFlow (Booth 1019) - AI-driven mental health monitoring

AiRISTA Flow (Booth 817) - AI-powered patient tracking

RadiantGraph (Booth 825) - AI-powered healthcare data insights

EHRs, Data Management & Interoperability

GS Lab | GAVS Technologies (Booth 536) - AI-powered data management solutions

MEDITECH (Booth 2126) - AI-enhanced EHR decision support (Live Demo Available)

InterSystems (Booth 2002) - AI-driven interoperability and data exchange

CitiusTech Inc (Booth 2026) - AI-driven healthcare analytics

Altera Digital Health (Booth 2307) - AI-powered EHR enhancement tools

MDLand International (Booth 2338) - AI-driven population health management

Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)

Plustek Technology (Booth 1940) - AI-powered secure document processing

ValueLabs (Booth 827) - AI-driven data automation

UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-powered workflow automation (Live Demo Available)

Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-driven interoperability automation (Live Demo Available)

RadiantGraph (Booth 825) - AI-driven healthcare analytics

AI in Specialty Areas

Enlitic (Booth 2308) - AI-driven radiology optimization

Aidoc (Booth 517) - AI-powered emergency radiology solutions

BioIntelliSense (Booth TBD) - AI-driven wearable health monitoring

Faceheart Corp. (Booth 2301) - AI-powered non-invasive health tracking

CalmWave (Booth 2437) - AI-driven hospital operations automation

SmarterDx (Booth 1012) - AI-powered coding & diagnostics automation

Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-driven population health insights

Parlance (Booth 809) - AI-powered call routing & communication

If You Are Only Going to See 10 AI Vendors: Prioritizing for Hospitals & Providers

For healthcare systems and hospital executives seeking the most applicable AI solutions, these 10 vendors should be prioritized based on their real-world use cases, customer satisfaction, and impact on provider workflows:

Andor Health (Booth 1018) - AI-powered telehealth solutions

MEDITECH (Booth 2126) - AI-enhanced EHR decision support (Live Demo Available)

UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-powered process automation (Live Demo Available)

Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-driven workflow automation (Live Demo Available)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)

Enlitic (Booth 2308) - AI-driven radiology optimization

Aidoc (Booth 517) - AI-powered imaging diagnostics

Navina (Booth 1326) - AI-powered clinical intelligence

BioIntelliSense (Booth TBD) - AI-enabled wearable health monitoring (Live Demo Available)

Abridge (Booth 1318) - AI-driven medical conversation transcription

If You Are Only Going to See 10 AI Vendors: Prioritizing for Payers

For payers and health plan executives seeking the most impactful AI solutions, these 10 vendors should be prioritized based on their capabilities in claims processing, fraud detection, interoperability, and member engagement:

RadiantGraph (Booth 825) - AI-powered data analytics for payers & health plans

Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)

UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-driven claims automation (Live Demo Available)

Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-powered workflow automation for payers (Live Demo Available)

CitiusTech Inc (Booth 2026) - AI-driven healthcare analytics for payer operations

Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-powered risk stratification & population health insights

InterSystems (Booth 2002) - AI-powered interoperability solutions for claims and data exchange

MDLand International (Booth 2338) - AI-driven population health management for payers

ValueLabs (Booth 827) - AI-driven data automation and analytics

Plustek Technology (Booth 1940) - AI-powered secure document processing for payers

AI in healthcare is evolving rapidly, and ViVE 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness firsthand the vendors leading this transformation. By prioritizing vendors with real-world applications and live demonstrations, attendees can separate functional AI solutions from hype-driven marketing and make informed decisions that will shape the future of their organizations.

