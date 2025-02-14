Black Book Research's rankings are exclusively determined by comprehensive user and client experience surveys. Notably, the organization does not solicit or accept any fees for vendor inclusion or listing, ensuring the integrity and impartiality of its evaluations.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / As healthcare organizations increasingly seek to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced efficiency, diagnostics, and patient engagement, ViVE 2025 stands as a critical platform to distinguish genuine innovation from mere market buzz. Amidst the allure of vendor sponsorships, sponsored speakers, panels, and glitzy trade show booths, healthcare executives, IT leaders, and decision-makers must prioritize AI vendors offering tangible, hands-on experiences and real-world applications. Given the prevalence of vendors lacking substantive AI or machine learning capabilities beyond advisory services, it is crucial to adopt a discerning approach to identify solutions that truly deliver value and ensures that your limited time is utilized efficiently.
An Attendee Checklist for Key AI Vendors to Watch at ViVE 2025
Below is a detailed list of AI vendors categorized by key segments, highlighting must-visit booths and those offering live demonstrations:
Clinical Decision Support & Diagnostics
Enlitic (Booth 2308) - AI-driven radiology optimization
Aidoc (Booth 517) - AI-powered imaging diagnostics
Infermedica (Booth 1017) - AI-powered diagnostic assistance
Navina (Booth 1326) - AI-powered clinical intelligence
NeuroFlow (Booth 1019) - AI-driven mental health analytics
SmarterDx (Booth 1012) - AI-powered diagnostic coding
Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-driven population health insights
Automation & Workflow Optimization
GS Lab | GAVS Technologies (Booth 536) - AI-driven automation for healthcare IT
Diligent Robotics (Booth 2102) - Robotics automation in clinical settings
CalmWave (Booth 2437) - AI-powered hospital operations management
ValueLabs (Booth 827) - AI-driven healthcare process automation
Plustek Technology (Booth 1940) - AI-driven document processing
UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-powered process automation (Live Demo Available)
Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-driven workflow automation (Live Demo Available)
Patient Engagement & Navigation
Hyro.ai (Booth 1918) - Conversational AI for patient interactions
Clearstep (Booth 1845) - AI-driven triage and navigation
Karambit.AI (Booth 3020-2) - AI-powered personalized patient engagement
Andor Health (Booth 1018) - AI-powered telehealth solutions
Abridge (Booth 1318) - AI-driven medical conversation transcription
Luma Health (Booth TBD) - AI-powered patient engagement platform
Loyal Health (Booth TBD) - AI-driven patient retention solutions
Parlance (Booth 809) - AI-powered call routing & communication
Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)
HealthTalk A.I. (Booth 2344) - AI-driven patient follow-ups
Orbita (Booth 732) - AI-powered conversational healthcare assistants
Faceheart Corp. (Booth 2301) - AI-powered non-invasive patient monitoring
Remote Monitoring & Digital Health
BioIntelliSense (Booth TBD) - AI-powered wearable health monitoring (Live Demo Available)
Faceheart Corp. (Booth 2301) - AI-powered remote patient monitoring
Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-driven predictive analytics
NeuroFlow (Booth 1019) - AI-driven mental health monitoring
AiRISTA Flow (Booth 817) - AI-powered patient tracking
RadiantGraph (Booth 825) - AI-powered healthcare data insights
EHRs, Data Management & Interoperability
GS Lab | GAVS Technologies (Booth 536) - AI-powered data management solutions
MEDITECH (Booth 2126) - AI-enhanced EHR decision support (Live Demo Available)
InterSystems (Booth 2002) - AI-driven interoperability and data exchange
CitiusTech Inc (Booth 2026) - AI-driven healthcare analytics
Altera Digital Health (Booth 2307) - AI-powered EHR enhancement tools
MDLand International (Booth 2338) - AI-driven population health management
Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)
Plustek Technology (Booth 1940) - AI-powered secure document processing
ValueLabs (Booth 827) - AI-driven data automation
UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-powered workflow automation (Live Demo Available)
Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-driven interoperability automation (Live Demo Available)
RadiantGraph (Booth 825) - AI-driven healthcare analytics
AI in Specialty Areas
Enlitic (Booth 2308) - AI-driven radiology optimization
Aidoc (Booth 517) - AI-powered emergency radiology solutions
BioIntelliSense (Booth TBD) - AI-driven wearable health monitoring
Faceheart Corp. (Booth 2301) - AI-powered non-invasive health tracking
CalmWave (Booth 2437) - AI-driven hospital operations automation
SmarterDx (Booth 1012) - AI-powered coding & diagnostics automation
Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-driven population health insights
Parlance (Booth 809) - AI-powered call routing & communication
If You Are Only Going to See 10 AI Vendors: Prioritizing for Hospitals & Providers
For healthcare systems and hospital executives seeking the most applicable AI solutions, these 10 vendors should be prioritized based on their real-world use cases, customer satisfaction, and impact on provider workflows:
Andor Health (Booth 1018) - AI-powered telehealth solutions
MEDITECH (Booth 2126) - AI-enhanced EHR decision support (Live Demo Available)
UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-powered process automation (Live Demo Available)
Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-driven workflow automation (Live Demo Available)
Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)
Enlitic (Booth 2308) - AI-driven radiology optimization
Aidoc (Booth 517) - AI-powered imaging diagnostics
Navina (Booth 1326) - AI-powered clinical intelligence
BioIntelliSense (Booth TBD) - AI-enabled wearable health monitoring (Live Demo Available)
Abridge (Booth 1318) - AI-driven medical conversation transcription
If You Are Only Going to See 10 AI Vendors: Prioritizing for Payers
For payers and health plan executives seeking the most impactful AI solutions, these 10 vendors should be prioritized based on their capabilities in claims processing, fraud detection, interoperability, and member engagement:
RadiantGraph (Booth 825) - AI-powered data analytics for payers & health plans
Consensus Cloud Solutions (Booth 1610) - AI-powered document exchange (Live Demo Available)
UiPath (Booth 738) - AI-driven claims automation (Live Demo Available)
Automation Anywhere (Booth 837) - AI-powered workflow automation for payers (Live Demo Available)
CitiusTech Inc (Booth 2026) - AI-driven healthcare analytics for payer operations
Health Data Analytics Institute (Booth 727) - AI-powered risk stratification & population health insights
InterSystems (Booth 2002) - AI-powered interoperability solutions for claims and data exchange
MDLand International (Booth 2338) - AI-driven population health management for payers
ValueLabs (Booth 827) - AI-driven data automation and analytics
Plustek Technology (Booth 1940) - AI-powered secure document processing for payers
_____________________
AI in healthcare is evolving rapidly, and ViVE 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness firsthand the vendors leading this transformation. By prioritizing vendors with real-world applications and live demonstrations, attendees can separate functional AI solutions from hype-driven marketing and make informed decisions that will shape the future of their organizations.
Black Book Research has not received any inclusion fees, payments, fees, client charges, or endorsement reimbursement for recommending these vendors. Their ranking and inclusion are based on the recommendation of actual clients and high customer experience scores with validated products in AI and ML. Black Book Research's rankings are exclusively determined by comprehensive user and client experience surveys. Notably, the organization does not solicit or accept any fees for vendor inclusion or listing, ensuring the integrity and impartiality of its evaluations.
