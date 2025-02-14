Celligence / Angel Ai: Angel Ai CEO Pavan Agarwal and COO Anthony Toro to Sit Ringside for Keyshawn Davis vs. Denys Berinchyk Fight at Madison Square Garden

Angel Ai, the revolutionary financial technology platform breaking barriers in the mortgage industry, will be prominently represented at Madison Square Garden tonight as CEO and Founder Pavan Agarwal and his right-hand man, Anthony Toro, take their seats ringside for the highly anticipated Keyshawn Davis vs. Denys Berinchyk bout, televised live on ESPN.

Rising boxing star Keyshawn Davis, an undefeated contender, is being sponsored by Angel Ai and will step into the ring wearing the company's logo on his shorts. This partnership underscores Angel Ai's mission of empowerment, resilience, and leveling the playing field-both in sports and in financial access.

AngelAi and Keyshawn Davis



As Pavan Agarwal CEO explained "Angel Ai is a free, AI-powered financial platform providing instant, unbiased mortgage approvals and equitable access to financial services in the U.S. By eliminating traditional barriers and leveraging AI technology, Angel Ai is working to reduce the historically high mortgage decline rates for minority homebuyers.

Keyshawn Davis embodies the determination and excellence that Angel Ai stands for. Just as he fights to be the best in the ring, we fight every day to give all Americans a fair shot at homeownership."

Fans tuning into ESPN tonight at 9pm will witness a spectacular showdown and see Angel Ai's continued commitment to creating real opportunities-whether in the boxing ring or the real estate market being a champion of Fair Lending

For more information on Angel Ai and its mission to make financial services accessible to all, visit www.angelai.com .

About AngelAi / Celligence

AngelAi has been developed by Celligence International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel Ai that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

Contact Information

Sophie MIchaels

PR Manager

sophie@inventus.media

914 309 8221





SOURCE: Celligence / Angel Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire