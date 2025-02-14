Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
14.02.25
08:03 Uhr
87,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,0086,0022:12
84,5085,0022:00
14.02.2025 22:02 Uhr
Workiva: Is Sustainability Unsustainable??

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / Workiva

This episode of ESG Talk is a special crossover with the accounting and finance podcast, Off The Books! The momentum behind sustainability is changing around the world. How are companies adjusting their environmental, social, and governance programs as the political landscape shifts?

Steve and Catherine ask Brandon Buhler, Chief Accounting Officer for Playa Hotels and Resorts, and Esther Toth, Senior Industry Principal at Workiva, about the future of sustainability.

Read some original research on this topic here.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.