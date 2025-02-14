Marathon Petroleum: Our People: Scientist Anne Partmann

Key Points

Anne Partmann, Refining Environmental Supervisor at the Martinez Renewables facility, combines her passion for nature with her role in environmental compliance.

Her career journey began with a childhood fascination of nature, leading to a degree in Geological and Earth Sciences and finding her profession in environmental compliance.

Partmann finds inspiration and fulfillment in sustainability, community involvement and the opportunity to be part of pioneering efforts in renewable diesel production.

Anne Partmann's journey into the world of environmental science is a testament to her passion for nature and her dedication to understanding the natural world. As the Refining Environmental Supervisor at the Martinez Renewables facility in Martinez, California, she's committed to bridging the gap between science and business.

Partmann's fascination with science began as a child in Northern California.

"I have always been interested in nature and science," said Partmann. "My family took us camping a lot in Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park. I loved being out in nature."

This early exposure to the wonders of the natural world laid the foundation for her future career. Her passion transitioned into an academic pursuit during her college years at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

"I really enjoyed the earth science and geology classes and all the classes that were focused on understanding the natural world around us," said Partmann.

"Coupling her love for the environment and people, her integrity and her technical critical thinking skills have made Anne stand out as an exemplary person inside the fence line and out in the community."

This academic curiosity led her to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological and Earth Sciences/Geosciences. After graduation, she began her career in environmental consulting and focused on soil and groundwater remediation. Her primary clients were refineries, which eventually led her to join Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in 2018. As part of the environmental department at the Martinez Renewables facility, Partmann plays a crucial role in maintaining the facility's environmental compliance with all environmental rules, regulations and permits covering air, water and waste.

"Anne is a pivotal person responsible for the success of the Martinez Renewables facility," said MPC's Manager of Refining Environmental West Coast Amber Larsen. "Coupling her love for the environment and people, her integrity and her technical critical thinking skills have made Anne stand out as an exemplary person inside the fence line and out in the community."

Partmann acts as a facilitator between MPC and regulatory bodies, working to ensure the facility operates within the bounds of its environmental permits.

Her colleagues commend her for her commitment to environmental stewardship, transparent communication and ability to build trust with those who have an interest in the facility's operations.

"Drawing on her environmental expertise, Anne helps the team address difficult questions and gain a deeper understanding of the facility's operations," says Mike Magee, Manager of the Maintenance Department at Martinez Renewables. "Anne truly exemplifies all of Marathon's core values in everything she does, leading by example and inspiring her team."

Looking ahead, Partmann is excited about the future of the renewable energy sector.

"It's an exciting time for MPC and our industry," said Partmann.

The facility's shift to producing renewable fuels presents new problems to solve, offering opportunities for growth and innovation. Partmann is particularly inspired by the industry's focus on sustainability and the chance to be part of pioneering efforts in renewable diesel production. Partmann believes that growth comes from stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing challenges.

"It's difficult to grow if you aren't challenged. Getting out of your comfort zone is important," said Partmann.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Partmann is actively involved in her community. She serves on the board of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience, a museum and hospital that provides free veterinary care to native California wildlife. She is also a member of MPC's Women's employee network group, supporting initiatives that benefit both the community and the organization. Partmann hopes her work will contribute to the world as significantly as her experiences in nature have shaped her career.

Anne Partmann is a Refining Environmental Supervisor at Marathon Petroleum.

