Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Energy Transition Minerals (ASX: ETM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

Daniel Mamadou-Blanco, Managing Director, will be presenting on February 28th at 02:20pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals is focused on the exploration of the Kvanefjeld rare earth deposit, one of the World's largest, located in Greenland.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services