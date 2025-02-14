Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
14.02.25
08:14 Uhr
20,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,96 %
14.02.2025 22:14 Uhr
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call on February 25, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT, HVT.A) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results on Monday, February 24, 2025, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 25.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Richard B. Hare
EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



Related Documents:
  • 2025-02hvtpressreleaseconferencecallyearenden


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
