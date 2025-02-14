TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Gold Closes Final Tranche Of Non-brokered Private Placement For Aggregate Proceeds Of C$15.5 Million And Acquisition Of Sofia Property From Skeena

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 27, 2025 , the Company has closed the financing and the acquisition of the Sofia property.

Financing

TDG has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of 14,000,000 charity-flow-through shares (the "CFT Shares") at a purchase price of C$0.825 per CFT Share (the "CFT Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of C$11,500,000 (the "Final Tranche").

With the closing of the Final Tranche, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $15,500,000 in the Offering as follows:

14,000,000 CFT Shares at the CFT Offering Price for gross proceeds of $11,500,000; and

8,000,000 non-flow-through shares (the "NFT Shares") at a price of $0.50 per NFT Share for gross proceeds of $4,000,000.

Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena Gold & Silver" or "Skeena") acted as the sole back-end purchaser of all the 14,000,000 CFT Shares, acquiring the CFT Shares from the original subscribers at a purchase price of $0.50 per CFT Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for continued exploration of TDG's mineral properties in British Columbia, with a principal focus on the exploration for porphyry copper deposits, and for general working capital.

The Company paid total aggregate cash finder's fees of C$102,000 in the first tranche of the Offering and paid no finder's fees in connection with the Final Tranche.

Sofia Property Acquisition

Prior to closing of the Final Tranche, TDG closed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a 100% interest in the Sofia Property (the "Sofia Property"), which consists of a group of mineral tenures located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia that are contiguous with TDG's existing mineral claims, from a wholly owned subsidiary of Skeena.

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to a definitive purchase agreement dated February 14, 2025 (the "Purchase Agreement"). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired the Sofia Property from the Vendor in consideration for 8,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.50 per Consideration Share.

Hold Periods

The Consideration Shares and the CFT Shares issued in connection with the Final Tranche of the Offering will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period ending June 15, 2025.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of over 41,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In January 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023 ) which is located directly adjacent to the gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release January 17, 2025 ).

In early 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024 ), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024 ) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024 ) targets. In January 2025, TDG identified an additional porphyry copper +/- molybdenum target at Erebus located within the Bot project (news release Jan 17, 2025 ). In February 2025, TDG completed the Sofia acquisition, which includes porphyry copper +/- molybdenum +/- gold targets ( ARIS Report 41231 ).

TDG's other projects include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In January 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate2 for Shasta (news release January 08, 2025 ), which remains open at depth and along strike.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

2Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG's Shasta Project pertaining to the Mineral Resource Estimate ("Shasta MRE") contained in this presentation is derived from the Company's New Release dated January 8, 2025 titled "TDG Gold Updated Mineral Resource Estimate For Shasta & Tailings, Toodoggone" prepared by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo & Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the News Release. An updated technical report for the 2025 MRE will be filed within 45 days of the January 08, 2025 News Release.

