Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Antanas Guoga announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") regarding the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 763,600 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Banxa Holdings Inc. ("Banxa") on February 14, 2025, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 4,567,200 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 5,330,800 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.69% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Guoga has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241082

