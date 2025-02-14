Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Singular Research, a leading provider of independent research on small-cap companies, today released its analysis of Oportun Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ: OPRT) fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

A link to the report is available here: https://files.constantcontact.com/1683279a601/31fdf5bd-d506-4885-8225-9021aab520d2.pdf?rdr=true

Key Financial Highlights:

Q4 earnings exceeded expectations as the Company returned to GAAP profitability

Total revenue for Q4 was $251 million

Adjusted EPS for Q4 was $0.49, compared to $(0.21) in Q4 2023

Full year 2024 adjusted EPS was $0.69, compared to $(1.93) in 2023

Operational Analysis:

The Company demonstrated significant improvement in key operational metrics during Q4 2024. Total originations reached $522.1 million, up 19.4% year-over-year, marking a notable turnaround after several quarters of flat to declining originations. The annualized net charge-off rate improved to 11.7%, representing the lowest level since Q3 2022.

Cost Management:

Adjusted operating expenses showed substantial improvement at $89.2 million, down 17% year-over-year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average daily principal balance improved by 141 basis points year-over-year to 13.1% in Q4 2024.

Credit Quality:

The decreasing volume of loans in the back book and strong performance of the front book indicates improving credit quality. Notably, the front book demonstrated an annualized net charge-off rate of 10.5% in Q4 2024, within the Company's target range of 9% to 11%.

2025 Outlook:

Management has provided robust guidance for FY 2025:

Revenue projected between $945-$970 million

Adjusted EBITDA expected between $135-$145 million

Adjusted EPS forecasted between $1.10-$1.30

Loan originations growth projected at 10-15% year-over-year

Net charge-off rate expected at 11.5% (±50 basis points)

Unit Economics:

The Company's business model targets a long-term Return on Equity in the range of 20%-28%, which appears achievable as the back book continues to shrink and operating expenses decline further.

Contact:

About Singular Research

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent research, providing unbiased research on small-cap companies. Visit www.singularresearch.com for more information.

About Oportun Financial Corporation

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform, proprietary technology, and over 17 years of data to provide hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and empowering alternatives to payday and auto title loans.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements and analysis based on current information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For full disclosures, please visit www.singularresearch.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241031

SOURCE: Singular Research