CEC Energy Divests Asset Integrity Business to Strengthen Core Electrical Infrastructure Solutions and Grow Semiconductor and Data Center Sector

CEC Energy Services, a trusted leader in electrical and systems control solutions with over 65 years of industry expertise, announces the successful divestiture of its Asset Integrity business to Midstream Integrity Services (MIS). This strategic move underscores CEC Energy's commitment to focusing on its core electrical construction capabilities while expanding into high-growth sectors such as Microchips and Data Centers.

"In line with CEC Energy's mission to reinforce our leadership in electrical infrastructure and systems control, we have strategically divested our Asset Integrity business," said Chaden Lassoued, CEO of CEC Energy. "This decision allows us to accelerate our expansion beyond Oil & Gas and Renewables and into the rapidly growing Microchip and Data Center industries. Ensuring a smooth transition for the Asset Integrity team has been a priority, and we are confident that Midstream Integrity Services (MIS) will provide a strong platform for their continued success."

CEC Energy remains committed to delivering best-in-class electrical infrastructure solutions and is poised to leverage its expertise in power systems to support the evolving needs of the technology and data sectors.

About CEC Energy Services

CEC Energy Services is a premier electrical, controls, communications and infrastructure solutions company specializing in complex projects for domestic and international customers. With a legacy spanning more than six decades, CEC Energy is at the forefront of delivering innovative and reliable power solutions across key industries, including Oil & Gas, Data Centers, Automation, Semiconductors, Utility Scale Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

About Midstream Integrity Services (MIS)

Midstream Integrity Services provides comprehensive compliance, measurement, and control room solutions for the energy sector. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, MIS delivers innovative services that ensure asset reliability and regulatory compliance.

For media inquiries, please contact: Alexa Akers, aakers@cecnrg.com

