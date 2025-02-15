Centenario Gold: Centenario Announces Changes to the Company's Management

Centenario Gold Corp. (TSXV:CTG) ("Centenario" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Alain Charest, has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company for personal reasons. Doug Fulcher, who is currently President of the Company, has been appointed CEO and will assume all related duties. Alain will continue to represent the Company as both a board member, VP Exploration and an active adviser to the Company.

Doug Fulcher, comments "I have worked closely with Alain over the past 4 years and not only enjoyed working alongside him but appreciated his expertise and knowledge of working and operating in Mexico. Having him remain on the Board of Directors as well as VP Exploration and advisor to the company will be very important as we continue to build Centenario and its assets in Mexico."

The company is currently looking at a number of additional projects in Mexico that Alain is familiar with in order to add to our property package.

About Centenario Gold Corp. and the El Eden Gold-Silver Project:

Centenario Gold Corp. is a mineral resource exploration company that was formed to focus on exploring and generating high quality mineral prospects in Mexico. During 2020, the exploration team of Centenario visited and evaluated more than 12 mineral prospects before finding the Eden gold silver property located at the boundary between Durango and Sinaloa states, of Mexico, in the Cosala Mining District which hosts Prime Mining's Los Reyes Project.

On March 24th, 2021, Durango Gold Corp S.A de C.V., the 100%-owned Mexican subsidiary of Centenario Gold Corp., signed the original 4-year option agreement to explore and acquire 100% of the mineral rights to the Eden Au-Ag property. On October 21st, 2024, the Company signed an amendment to the original agreement, extending the payment and work commitments for an additional 2½ years.

The Eden project consists of three adjoining mineral concessions totaling 5,689 hectares in size hosting a series of high-grade N to NE trending, epithermal Au-Ag vein structures. The Property's northern border is adjacent to Americas Gold & Silver's Nuestra Señora producing mine while the southern border is bounded to Prime Mining Corp's Los Reyes Property.

Prime Mining has outlined and announced a new Mineral Resource Estimate on the Los Reyes property (see Prime Mining Corp. news release dated October 15th, 2024)

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Doug Fulcher

President, CEO, Director

Further information on the Centenario Gold and the Eden Property can be found on our website at www.centenariogold.com along with the NI43-101 compliant Technical Report filed on SEDAR+.

For further information, please call:

Doug Fulcher 604-803-5901

Steve McGuire 604-762-7869

Alain Charest 011-52-618-299-9885

www.centenariogold.com

