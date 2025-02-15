The Deutsche Börse is implementing significant changes to its DAX index structure that could particularly benefit SAP, Germany's largest software company. The traditional DAX index, which maintains a 15% weighting cap, will be complemented by two new variants: the "DAX 20% Capped" with an elevated ceiling of 20%, and the "DAX Uncapped" without any weighting restrictions. This development is especially relevant for SAP, which has repeatedly encountered the current weighting limit, having exceeded the 15% threshold twice in late 2023. The company's strong market position is further evidenced by its recent financial performance, with quarterly revenue climbing 10.73% to €9.38 billion and earnings per share increasing from €1.02 to €1.37.

Market Performance Indicators

SAP's stock continues to demonstrate remarkable stability, trading near its 52-week high around the €280 mark, with its recent peak at €281.35. The robust trading activity is supported by substantial volume in early trading sessions. Analysts maintain a positive outlook, with average price targets aligning closely with current trading levels, while shareholders can anticipate an increased dividend projection from €2.20 to €2.36 per share.

