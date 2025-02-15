United Internet's stock plummeted by seven percent on Friday as operational challenges at its subsidiary 1&1 came to light. The telecom provider's troubles stem from a severe network outage in May that resulted in approximately 50,000 contract terminations. Despite achieving a modest revenue increase of nearly two percent to 6.3 billion euros in the previous year, the company's performance fell short of market expectations. The operating profit before interest, taxes, and depreciation remained stagnant at roughly 1.3 billion euros, missing both analyst and management forecasts. Additionally, delayed customer migration to the company's proprietary network and decreased sales of mobile devices contributed to the underwhelming results.

Market Skepticism Intensifies

Financial analysts are increasingly questioning the viability of developing an independent network infrastructure. Industry experts suggest that alternative strategies, such as potential partnerships or joint ventures with established providers, could offer more substantial value creation opportunities. The company is currently engaged in compensation negotiations with a key technology partner, with industry sources indicating discussions around a significant eight-figure settlement sum.

