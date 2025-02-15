Tesla's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience on Thursday, climbing 5.90 percent to reach $356.37 on NASDAQ, with substantial trading volume exceeding 3.1 million shares. This impressive performance came amid mixed financial indicators, as the company's fourth-quarter results showed modest growth with revenue increasing by 2.15 percent year-over-year to $25.71 billion. Analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, projecting earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with an average price target of $277.71. The positive market response was further bolstered by favorable macroeconomic conditions, including moderating core inflation data and encouraging employment figures, which particularly benefited technology sector stocks.

European Market Headwinds

The electric vehicle manufacturer faces significant challenges in its European operations, with concerning trends emerging for early 2025. New vehicle registrations have experienced sharp declines across key markets, with Germany seeing a 60 percent decrease, France recording a 63 percent drop, and Sweden reporting a 44 percent reduction compared to the previous year. These developments are particularly significant given that automotive sales constitute approximately 70 percent of Tesla's total revenue, which has already seen an 8 percent decline in this segment.

