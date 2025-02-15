Zeekr Group Announces the Closing of Strategic Integrated Transactions

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced the closing of Strategic Integration Transactions with Geely entities that was previously announced on November 14, 2024. Following the completion of such transactions, Lynk & Co has become the Company's indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to the Strategic Integration Transactions on November 14, 2024.

The goal will be to deepen collaboration, establish a premium new energy vehicle group, and deliver unique value experiences to consumers by offering BEV, ICE, and PHEV, to millions of global users by 2026.

Zeekr Group aims to achieve sales of 710,000 units, Zeekr 320,000, Lynk & Co 390,000, and operate over 200 overseas stores, aspiring to become a global leader in premium new energy vehicles.

About Zeekr Group

Zeekr Group, headquartered in Zhejiang, China, is the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group from Geely Holding Group. With two brands, Lynk & Co and Zeekr, Zeekr Group aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. Utilizing its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise, Zeekr Group is developing its own software systems, e-powertrain and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr Group's values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true global new energy mobility solution provider.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zeekrlife.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeekr-group-announces-the-closing-of-strategic-integrated-transactions-302377456.html