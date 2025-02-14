Anzeige
Samstag, 15.02.2025
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
WKN: A40A3V | ISIN: US51216F1093
NASDAQ
14.02.25
21:27 Uhr
1,910 US-Dollar
-0,040
-2,05 %
PR Newswire
14.02.2025 22:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Lakeside Holding Limited: Lakeside Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

Finanznachrichten News

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market operating through two specialized subsidiaries-American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter and first half ended December 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

Henry Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside commented, "While we faced industry-wide headwinds in the second quarter, we've made tremendous strategic progress in positioning Lakeside for long-term growth. Our expansion into pharmaceutical logistics through Hupan Pharmaceutical, our new partnerships with major e-commerce platforms, and our significantly-expanded Dallas-Fort Worth facilities demonstrate our commitment to diversifying and strengthening our business. The strong growth in our Asia -based customer revenues, up 29.4% in the first half, validates our strategic shift toward serving the rapidly expanding cross-border e-commerce market. With these foundational pieces in place and our continued investment in operational capabilities, we're excited about the opportunities ahead as we build a more robust, diversified logistics enterprise."

Operational Highlights

E-Commerce & Cross-Border Logistics:

  • Entered one-year agreement with a major Asian e-commerce platform
  • Partnered with a leading global social media and e-commerce platform for customs brokerage services
  • Launched new Pick & Pack Fulfillment service for a major Chinese logistics partner

U.S. Facilities Expansion:

  • Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth operations:
    • More than doubled warehouse space from 20,000 to 46,657 square feet
    • Added staff to support expanded operations
    • Part of multi-hub strategy including Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Los Angeles (LAX)

Medical/Pharmaceutical Business Development:

  • Acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd:
    • Purchase price: RMB 4.0M ($0.6M)
    • Expected annual revenue contribution: $7M
    • Gained licenses for drug wholesale, retail, and medical device distribution
    • Partnerships with 15 major Wuhan hospitals
  • Established partnership with Sinopharm Group Hubei Co., Ltd. for:
    • Essential medicine storage
    • Transportation services
    • Logistics services
  • Signed RMB 11.0M ($1.5M) sales agreement with Sinopharm Holding Hubei New Special Medicine Co., Ltd:
    • One-year contract effective January 1, 2025
    • Covers critical medicines including Sodium Bicarbonate, Glucose, and Glucose Sodium Chloride

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenues decreased by $1.5 million, or 31.3% to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a significant decline in volume we handled from our cross-border airfreight solutions.

  • Revenues from our cross-border airfreight solutions decreased by $1.1 million or 35.5%, from $3.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $2.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border air freight processed, from approximately 8,217 tons for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately 4,459 tons for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

  • Revenues from our cross-border ocean freight solutions decreased by $0.4 million, or 24.2%, from $1.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $1.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. This reduction was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border ocean freights processed and forwarded, dropping from 1,330 TEU in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to 1,046 TEU in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2024, our total revenue from pharmaceutical product distribution amounted to $0.2 million, compared to no revenue from this segment in the same period of the prior year. Starting from December 2024, we established a new revenue stream through the distribution of pharmaceutical products. We procured pharmaceuticals-primarily pharmaceutical solutions-directly from manufacturers and supplied them to distributors, hospitals, and clinics.

Revenues by Customer Geographic



For the three months ended December 31,










2024



2023








Revenues


Amount



% of
total
Revenues



Amount



% of
total
Revenues



Amount
Increase
(Decrease)



Percentage
Increase
(Decrease)


Revenue from cross-border freight solutions



















Asia-based customers


$

2,750,202




76.5

%


$

2,602,745




52.9

%


$

147,457




5.7

%

U.S.-based customers



627,301




17.4

%



2,313,358




47.1

%



(1,686,057)




(72.9)

%




3,377,503




93.9

%



4,916,103




100.0

%



(1,538,600)




(31.3)

%

Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals

























Asia-based customers



218,086




6.1

%



-




-




218,086




N/A


Total revenues


$

3,595,587




100.0

%


$

4,916,103




100.0

%


$

(1,320,514)




(26.9)

%

  • Revenues from Asia -based customers increased by $0.1 million, or 5.7%, from $2.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $2.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in revenues from Asia -based customers was driven by a surge in volume from these customers, particularly those serving large e-commerce platforms. This growth reflects the rising demand for our services, a direct result of the overall expansion of the U.S. e-commerce market.

  • Revenues from U.S.-based customers decreased by $1.7 million, or 72.9%, from $2.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $0.6 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue from the U.S.-based customers in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to our strategic shift toward Asia -based e-commerce customers.

Total cost of revenues decreased by $0.2 million, or 5.6%, from $3.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $3.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Our overall gross loss was $42,231 in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to gross profit of $1,064,509 in same period last year. Our gross margin was mainly impacted by higher cost of revenue, particular in fixed overhead costs, and an industry-wide decline in revenue.

Our gross margin of distribution of pharmaceuticals was 44.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 94.1%, from $1.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $1.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. These expenses represented 53.2% and 20.0% of our total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to higher salary and employee benefit expenses and professional fees operating as a listed company.

Net loss was $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $0.06 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenues decreased by $1.6 million, or 17.7%, from $9.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $7.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a significant decline in volume we handled from our cross-border airfreight solutions.

  • Revenues from our cross-border airfreight solutions decreased by $1.3 million or 23.4%, from $5.5 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $4.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border air freight processed, from approximately 16,034 tons for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately 11,732 tons for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

  • Revenues from our cross-border ocean freight solutions decreased by $0.3 million, or 8.7%, from $3.5 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $3.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. This growth was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border ocean freights processed and forwarded, dropping from 2,620 TEU in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to 2,476 TEU in the six months ended December 31, 2024.

Revenues by Customer Geographic



For the six months ended December 31,










2024



2023








Revenues


Amount



% of
total
Revenues



Amount



% of
total
Revenues



Amount
Increase
(Decrease)



Percentage
Increase
(Decrease)


Revenue from cross-border freight solutions



















Asia-based customers


$

5,559,837




72.4

%


$

4,296,968




47.4

%


$

1,262,869




29.4

%

U.S.-based customers



1,899,220




24.7

%



4,767,611




52.6

%



(2,868,391)




(60.2)

%




7,459,057




97.2

%



9,064,579




100.0

%



(1,605,522)




(17.7)

%

Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals

























Asia-based customers



218,086




2.8

%



-




-




218,086




N/A


Total revenues


$

7,677,143




100.0

%


$

9,064,579




100.0

%


$

(1,387,436)




(15.3)

%

  • Revenues from Asia -based customers increased by $1.3 million, or 29.4%, from $4.3 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $5.6 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in revenues from Asia -based customers was driven by an increase in volume from these customers, particularly those serving large e-commerce platforms. This growth reflects the rising demand for our services, a direct result of the overall expansion of the U.S. e-commerce market.

  • Revenues from cross-border freight solutions for the U.S.-based customers decreased by $2.9 million, or 60.2%, from $4.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023 to $1.9 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue from the U.S.-based customers in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to our strategic shift toward Asia -based e-commerce customers.

Cost of revenues decreased by $0.2 million, or 2.1%, from $7.4 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $7.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024.

Gross profit decreased by $1.2 million, or 71.9%, from $1.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $0.5 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. Our gross margin of cross-border freight solution was 5.1% for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 18.9% for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decline in gross margin was primarily attributable to reduced revenue from cross-border airfreight solutions and an increase in our cost of revenue in warehouse services, custom declaration and terminal charges, freights arranged charges and overhead costs allocated.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.9 million, or 103.7%, from $1.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $3.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. These expenses represented 48.8% and 20.3% of our total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to higher salary and employee benefit expenses, professional fees, office expenses and traveling, insurance expenses and entertainment expenses, operating as a listed company.

Net loss was $3.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Lakeside's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Central Time) on Tuesday, February 17 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an overview of the Company's operations. Management will lead the conference call and be available to answer questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1- 877-407-9716 (international callers, please dial 1- 201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: LAKESIDE. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708554&tp_key=b4f1b10725

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries-American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.-Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.

American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia -based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.

Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: [email protected]

(tables follow)

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)




As of
December 31,
2024

(unaudited)



As of
June 30,
2024

(audited)


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash


$

1,123,414



$

123,550


Accounts receivable - third parties, net



1,645,774




2,082,152


Accounts receivable - related party, net



207,293




763,285


Prepayment and other receivable



49,476




-


Contract assets



31,388




129,506


Inventory, net



10,328




-


Due from related parties



682,980




441,279


Loan to a third party



686,697




-


Total current assets



4,437,350




3,539,772











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Investment in other entity



15,741




15,741


Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation



514,073




344,883


Intangible asset, net



418,867




-


Right of use operating lease assets



4,074,617




3,471,172


Right of use financing lease assets



110,998




37,476


Deferred tax asset



-




89,581


Deferred offering costs



-




1,492,798


Deposit and prepayment



265,480




202,336


Total non-current assets



5,399,776




5,653,987


TOTAL ASSETS


$

9,837,126



$

9,193,759











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payables - third parties


$

1,233,142



$

1,161,858


Accounts payables - related parties



71,557




227,722


Accrued liabilities and other payables



1,244,501




1,335,804


Current portion of obligations under operating leases



2,203,766




1,186,809


Current portion of obligations under financing leases



48,865




37,619


Loans payable, current



609,935




746,962


Dividend payable



-




98,850


Tax payable



79,825




79,825


Due to shareholders



-




1,018,281


Total current liabilities



5,491,591




5,893,730











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Loans payable, non-current



174,846




136,375


Deferred tax liabilities



104,717




-


Obligations under operating leases, non-current



2,339,439




2,506,402


Obligations under financing leases, non-current



80,252




17,460


Total non-current liabilities



2,699,254




2,660,237


TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

8,190,845



$

8,553,967











Commitments and Contingencies


















EQUITY









Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively



750




600


Subscription receivable



-




(600)


Additional paid-in capital



4,942,791




642,639


Accumulated other comprehensive income



(9,214)




2,972


Deficits



(3,288,046)




(5,819)


Total equity



1,646,281




639,792











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$

9,837,126



$

9,193,759


LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)




Six Months Ended
December 31,



Three Months Ended
December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Revenue from cross-border freight
solutions - third party


$

6,702,063



$

8,639,983



$

3,102,276



$

4,585,696


Revenue from cross-border freight
solutions - related parties



756,994




424,596




275,227




330,407


Revenue from distribution of pharmaceutical
products - third parties



218,086




-




218,086




-


Total revenue



7,677,143




9,064,579




3,595,589




4,916,103



















Cost of revenue from cross-border
freight solutions - third party



6,153,994




6,329,650




3,159,709




3,424,053


Cost of revenue from cross-border
freight solutions - related party



921,050




1,022,877




356,320




427,541


Cost of revenue from pharmaceutical
products - related parties



121,791




-




121,791




-


Total cost of revenue



7,196,835




7,352,527




3,637,820




3,851,594


Gross profit (loss)



480,308




1,712,052




(42,231)




1,064,509



















Operating expenses:

















Selling expenses



54,488




-




54,488




-


General and administrative expenses



3,749,059




1,840,831




1,911,853




985,053


Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary



-




73,151




-




-


Provision (reversal) of allowance for expected
credit loss



1,956




49,591




(10,881)




(2,531)


Total operating expenses



3,805,503




1,963,573




1,955,460




982,522



















Income (loss) from operations



(3,325,195)




(251,521)




(1,997,691)




81,987



















Other income

















Other income, net



201,541




88,449




91,753




41,500


Interest expense



(68,992)




(53,864)




(40,882)




(31,079)


Total other income



132,549




34,585




50,871




10,421



















(Loss) income before income taxes



(3,192,646)




(216,936)




(1,946,820)




92,408


Income tax expense (credit)



89,581




26,125




-




28,184


Net (loss) income



(3,282,227)




(243,061)




(1,946,820)




64,224


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-




(3,025)




-




-


Net (loss) income attributable to the Company



(3,282,227)




(240,036)




(1,946,820)




64,224



















Other comprehensive (loss) income:

















Foreign currency translation income



(12,186)




3,122




(25,179)




-


Comprehensive (loss) income



(3,294,413)




(239,939)




(1,971,999)




64,224


Less: comprehensive loss attributable to
non-controlling interest



-




(3,119)




-




-


Comprehensive (loss) income attributable
to the Company


$

(3,294,413)



$

(236,820)



$

(1,971,999)



$

64,224



















(Loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted


$

(0.44)



$

(0.04)



$

(0.26)



$

0.01


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding -
basic and diluted



7,500,000




6,000,000




7,500,000




6,000,000


LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)




For the Six Months Ended
December 31,




2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss


$

(3,282,227)



$

(243,061)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
operating activities:









Depreciation - G&A



50,804




35,991


Depreciation - cost of revenue



36,328




36,328


Amortization and interest expense of operating lease assets



989,003




439,142


Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets



15,480




14,385


Provision of allowance for expected credit loss



1,956




49,591


Deferred tax expense



89,581




26,125


Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary



-




73,151


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable - third parties



424,648




(479,056)


Accounts receivable - related parties



565,766




(192,609)


Contract assets



98,118




(27,169)


Inventories, net



(10,328)




-


Due from related parties



(241,702)




40,740


Prepayment, other deposit



(112,620)




(23,269)


Accounts payables - third parties



28,285




539,542


Accounts payables - related parties



(156,165)




241,721


Accrued expense and other payables



312,722




122,547


Operating lease liabilities



(742,649)




(396,263)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(1,933,000)




257,836











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of furniture and equipment



(36,072)




-


Payment for leasehold improvement



(75,008)




-


Net cash payment for asset acquisition



(552,721)




-


Loan to a third party



(686,697)




-


Payment made for investment in other entity



-




(29,906)


Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary
(Appendix A)



-




(48,893)


Net cash used in investing activities



(1,350,498)




(78,799)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from loans



195,000




225,000


Repayment of loans



(339,914)




(185,856)


Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans



(55,877)




(59,708)


Principal payment of finance lease liabilities



(14,964)




(13,429)


Payment for deferring offering cost



-




(140,000)


Advances from Hupan Pharmaceutical prior to acquisition



276,365




-


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance
costs



5,351,281




-


Advanced to related parties



(311,185)




-


Proceeds from shareholders



-




158,455


Repayment to shareholders



(805,345)




-


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



4,295,361




(15,538)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(11,999)




3,216


Net increase in cash



999,864




166,715


Cash, beginning of the period



123,550




174,018


Cash, end of the period


$

1,123,414



$

340,733











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION:









Cash paid for income tax


$

-



$

-


Cash paid for interest


$

45,953



$

15,503











SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN
INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders


$

-



$

500,826


Deferred offering costs within accrued expense and other
payables


$

-



$

241,176


Additions to property and equipment included in loan
payable


$

102,235




-


Additions to leasehold improvement and furniture and
fixture through account payable


$

42,803



$

-


Settlement of due to shareholder and advance to related
party


$

311,815




-











NON-CASH ACTIVITIES









Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
obligations


$

1,445,498



$

-


Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease
obligation


$

89,003



$

19,982











APPENDIX A - Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of
a subsidiary









Working capital, net






$

29,812


Investment in other entity recognized







(15,741)


Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary







10,187


Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary







(73,151)


Cash






$

(48,893)


SOURCE Lakeside Holding Limited

