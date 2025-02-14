Lakeside Holding Limited: Lakeside Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market operating through two specialized subsidiaries-American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter and first half ended December 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

Henry Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside commented, "While we faced industry-wide headwinds in the second quarter, we've made tremendous strategic progress in positioning Lakeside for long-term growth. Our expansion into pharmaceutical logistics through Hupan Pharmaceutical, our new partnerships with major e-commerce platforms, and our significantly-expanded Dallas-Fort Worth facilities demonstrate our commitment to diversifying and strengthening our business. The strong growth in our Asia -based customer revenues, up 29.4% in the first half, validates our strategic shift toward serving the rapidly expanding cross-border e-commerce market. With these foundational pieces in place and our continued investment in operational capabilities, we're excited about the opportunities ahead as we build a more robust, diversified logistics enterprise."

Operational Highlights

E-Commerce & Cross-Border Logistics:

Entered one-year agreement with a major Asian e-commerce platform

Partnered with a leading global social media and e-commerce platform for customs brokerage services

Launched new Pick & Pack Fulfillment service for a major Chinese logistics partner

U.S. Facilities Expansion:

Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth operations: More than doubled warehouse space from 20,000 to 46,657 square feet Added staff to support expanded operations Part of multi-hub strategy including Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Los Angeles (LAX)



Medical/Pharmaceutical Business Development:

Acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd: Purchase price: RMB 4.0M ($0.6M) Expected annual revenue contribution: $7M Gained licenses for drug wholesale, retail, and medical device distribution Partnerships with 15 major Wuhan hospitals

Established partnership with Sinopharm Group Hubei Co., Ltd. for: Essential medicine storage Transportation services Logistics services

Signed RMB 11.0M ($1.5M) sales agreement with Sinopharm Holding Hubei New Special Medicine Co., Ltd: One-year contract effective January 1, 2025 Covers critical medicines including Sodium Bicarbonate, Glucose, and Glucose Sodium Chloride



Financial Results for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenues decreased by $1.5 million, or 31.3% to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a significant decline in volume we handled from our cross-border airfreight solutions.

Revenues from our cross-border airfreight solutions decreased by $1.1 million or 35.5%, from $3.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $2.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border air freight processed, from approximately 8,217 tons for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately 4,459 tons for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Revenues from our cross-border ocean freight solutions decreased by $0.4 million, or 24.2%, from $1.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $1.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. This reduction was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border ocean freights processed and forwarded, dropping from 1,330 TEU in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to 1,046 TEU in the three months ended December 31, 2024.





For the three months ended December 31, 2024, our total revenue from pharmaceutical product distribution amounted to $0.2 million, compared to no revenue from this segment in the same period of the prior year. Starting from December 2024, we established a new revenue stream through the distribution of pharmaceutical products. We procured pharmaceuticals-primarily pharmaceutical solutions-directly from manufacturers and supplied them to distributors, hospitals, and clinics.

Revenues by Customer Geographic





For the three months ended December 31,

















2024



2023













Revenues

Amount



% of

total

Revenues



Amount



% of

total

Revenues



Amount

Increase

(Decrease)



Percentage

Increase

(Decrease)

Revenue from cross-border freight solutions



































Asia-based customers

$ 2,750,202





76.5 %

$ 2,602,745





52.9 %

$ 147,457





5.7 % U.S.-based customers



627,301





17.4 %



2,313,358





47.1 %



(1,686,057)





(72.9) %





3,377,503





93.9 %



4,916,103





100.0 %



(1,538,600)





(31.3) % Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals















































Asia-based customers



218,086





6.1 %



-





-





218,086





N/A

Total revenues

$ 3,595,587





100.0 %

$ 4,916,103





100.0 %

$ (1,320,514)





(26.9) %

Revenues from Asia -based customers increased by $0.1 million, or 5.7%, from $2.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $2.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in revenues from Asia -based customers was driven by a surge in volume from these customers, particularly those serving large e-commerce platforms. This growth reflects the rising demand for our services, a direct result of the overall expansion of the U.S. e-commerce market.





Revenues from U.S.-based customers decreased by $1.7 million, or 72.9%, from $2.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $0.6 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue from the U.S.-based customers in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to our strategic shift toward Asia -based e-commerce customers.

Total cost of revenues decreased by $0.2 million, or 5.6%, from $3.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $3.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Our overall gross loss was $42,231 in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to gross profit of $1,064,509 in same period last year. Our gross margin was mainly impacted by higher cost of revenue, particular in fixed overhead costs, and an industry-wide decline in revenue.

Our gross margin of distribution of pharmaceuticals was 44.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 94.1%, from $1.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, to $1.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024. These expenses represented 53.2% and 20.0% of our total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to higher salary and employee benefit expenses and professional fees operating as a listed company.

Net loss was $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $0.06 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenues decreased by $1.6 million, or 17.7%, from $9.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $7.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a significant decline in volume we handled from our cross-border airfreight solutions.

Revenues from our cross-border airfreight solutions decreased by $1.3 million or 23.4%, from $5.5 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $4.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border air freight processed, from approximately 16,034 tons for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to approximately 11,732 tons for the six months ended December 31, 2024.





Revenues from our cross-border ocean freight solutions decreased by $0.3 million, or 8.7%, from $3.5 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $3.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. This growth was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border ocean freights processed and forwarded, dropping from 2,620 TEU in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to 2,476 TEU in the six months ended December 31, 2024.

Revenues by Customer Geographic





For the six months ended December 31,

















2024



2023













Revenues

Amount



% of

total

Revenues



Amount



% of

total

Revenues



Amount

Increase

(Decrease)



Percentage

Increase

(Decrease)

Revenue from cross-border freight solutions



































Asia-based customers

$ 5,559,837





72.4 %

$ 4,296,968





47.4 %

$ 1,262,869





29.4 % U.S.-based customers



1,899,220





24.7 %



4,767,611





52.6 %



(2,868,391)





(60.2) %





7,459,057





97.2 %



9,064,579





100.0 %



(1,605,522)





(17.7) % Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals















































Asia-based customers



218,086





2.8 %



-





-





218,086





N/A

Total revenues

$ 7,677,143





100.0 %

$ 9,064,579





100.0 %

$ (1,387,436)





(15.3) %

Revenues from Asia -based customers increased by $1.3 million, or 29.4%, from $4.3 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $5.6 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in revenues from Asia -based customers was driven by an increase in volume from these customers, particularly those serving large e-commerce platforms. This growth reflects the rising demand for our services, a direct result of the overall expansion of the U.S. e-commerce market.





Revenues from cross-border freight solutions for the U.S.-based customers decreased by $2.9 million, or 60.2%, from $4.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023 to $1.9 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue from the U.S.-based customers in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to our strategic shift toward Asia -based e-commerce customers.

Cost of revenues decreased by $0.2 million, or 2.1%, from $7.4 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $7.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024.

Gross profit decreased by $1.2 million, or 71.9%, from $1.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $0.5 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. Our gross margin of cross-border freight solution was 5.1% for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 18.9% for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decline in gross margin was primarily attributable to reduced revenue from cross-border airfreight solutions and an increase in our cost of revenue in warehouse services, custom declaration and terminal charges, freights arranged charges and overhead costs allocated.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.9 million, or 103.7%, from $1.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, to $3.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2024. These expenses represented 48.8% and 20.3% of our total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to higher salary and employee benefit expenses, professional fees, office expenses and traveling, insurance expenses and entertainment expenses, operating as a listed company.

Net loss was $3.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Lakeside's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Central Time) on Tuesday, February 17 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an overview of the Company's operations. Management will lead the conference call and be available to answer questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1- 877-407-9716 (international callers, please dial 1- 201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: LAKESIDE. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708554&tp_key=b4f1b10725

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries-American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.-Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.

American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia -based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.

Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

(tables follow)

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





As of

December 31,

2024 (unaudited)



As of

June 30,

2024 (audited)

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 1,123,414



$ 123,550

Accounts receivable - third parties, net



1,645,774





2,082,152

Accounts receivable - related party, net



207,293





763,285

Prepayment and other receivable



49,476





-

Contract assets



31,388





129,506

Inventory, net



10,328





-

Due from related parties



682,980





441,279

Loan to a third party



686,697





-

Total current assets



4,437,350





3,539,772



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Investment in other entity



15,741





15,741

Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation



514,073





344,883

Intangible asset, net



418,867





-

Right of use operating lease assets



4,074,617





3,471,172

Right of use financing lease assets



110,998





37,476

Deferred tax asset



-





89,581

Deferred offering costs



-





1,492,798

Deposit and prepayment



265,480





202,336

Total non-current assets



5,399,776





5,653,987

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,837,126



$ 9,193,759



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payables - third parties

$ 1,233,142



$ 1,161,858

Accounts payables - related parties



71,557





227,722

Accrued liabilities and other payables



1,244,501





1,335,804

Current portion of obligations under operating leases



2,203,766





1,186,809

Current portion of obligations under financing leases



48,865





37,619

Loans payable, current



609,935





746,962

Dividend payable



-





98,850

Tax payable



79,825





79,825

Due to shareholders



-





1,018,281

Total current liabilities



5,491,591





5,893,730



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Loans payable, non-current



174,846





136,375

Deferred tax liabilities



104,717





-

Obligations under operating leases, non-current



2,339,439





2,506,402

Obligations under financing leases, non-current



80,252





17,460

Total non-current liabilities



2,699,254





2,660,237

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 8,190,845



$ 8,553,967



















Commitments and Contingencies

































EQUITY















Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,

7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively



750





600

Subscription receivable



-





(600)

Additional paid-in capital



4,942,791





642,639

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(9,214)





2,972

Deficits



(3,288,046)





(5,819)

Total equity



1,646,281





639,792



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 9,837,126



$ 9,193,759



LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended

December 31,



Three Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue from cross-border freight

solutions - third party

$ 6,702,063



$ 8,639,983



$ 3,102,276



$ 4,585,696

Revenue from cross-border freight

solutions - related parties



756,994





424,596





275,227





330,407

Revenue from distribution of pharmaceutical

products - third parties



218,086





-





218,086





-

Total revenue



7,677,143





9,064,579





3,595,589





4,916,103



































Cost of revenue from cross-border

freight solutions - third party



6,153,994





6,329,650





3,159,709





3,424,053

Cost of revenue from cross-border

freight solutions - related party



921,050





1,022,877





356,320





427,541

Cost of revenue from pharmaceutical

products - related parties



121,791





-





121,791





-

Total cost of revenue



7,196,835





7,352,527





3,637,820





3,851,594

Gross profit (loss)



480,308





1,712,052





(42,231)





1,064,509



































Operating expenses:































Selling expenses



54,488





-





54,488





-

General and administrative expenses



3,749,059





1,840,831





1,911,853





985,053

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary



-





73,151





-





-

Provision (reversal) of allowance for expected

credit loss



1,956





49,591





(10,881)





(2,531)

Total operating expenses



3,805,503





1,963,573





1,955,460





982,522



































Income (loss) from operations



(3,325,195)





(251,521)





(1,997,691)





81,987



































Other income































Other income, net



201,541





88,449





91,753





41,500

Interest expense



(68,992)





(53,864)





(40,882)





(31,079)

Total other income



132,549





34,585





50,871





10,421



































(Loss) income before income taxes



(3,192,646)





(216,936)





(1,946,820)





92,408

Income tax expense (credit)



89,581





26,125





-





28,184

Net (loss) income



(3,282,227)





(243,061)





(1,946,820)





64,224

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-





(3,025)





-





-

Net (loss) income attributable to the Company



(3,282,227)





(240,036)





(1,946,820)





64,224



































Other comprehensive (loss) income:































Foreign currency translation income



(12,186)





3,122





(25,179)





-

Comprehensive (loss) income



(3,294,413)





(239,939)





(1,971,999)





64,224

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to

non-controlling interest



-





(3,119)





-





-

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable

to the Company

$ (3,294,413)



$ (236,820)



$ (1,971,999)



$ 64,224



































(Loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.44)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.26)



$ 0.01

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding -

basic and diluted



7,500,000





6,000,000





7,500,000





6,000,000



LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





For the Six Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (3,282,227)



$ (243,061)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation - G&A



50,804





35,991

Depreciation - cost of revenue



36,328





36,328

Amortization and interest expense of operating lease assets



989,003





439,142

Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets



15,480





14,385

Provision of allowance for expected credit loss



1,956





49,591

Deferred tax expense



89,581





26,125

Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary



-





73,151

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable - third parties



424,648





(479,056)

Accounts receivable - related parties



565,766





(192,609)

Contract assets



98,118





(27,169)

Inventories, net



(10,328)





-

Due from related parties



(241,702)





40,740

Prepayment, other deposit



(112,620)





(23,269)

Accounts payables - third parties



28,285





539,542

Accounts payables - related parties



(156,165)





241,721

Accrued expense and other payables



312,722





122,547

Operating lease liabilities



(742,649)





(396,263)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(1,933,000)





257,836



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of furniture and equipment



(36,072)





-

Payment for leasehold improvement



(75,008)





-

Net cash payment for asset acquisition



(552,721)





-

Loan to a third party



(686,697)





-

Payment made for investment in other entity



-





(29,906)

Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary

(Appendix A)



-





(48,893)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,350,498)





(78,799)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from loans



195,000





225,000

Repayment of loans



(339,914)





(185,856)

Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans



(55,877)





(59,708)

Principal payment of finance lease liabilities



(14,964)





(13,429)

Payment for deferring offering cost



-





(140,000)

Advances from Hupan Pharmaceutical prior to acquisition



276,365





-

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance

costs



5,351,281





-

Advanced to related parties



(311,185)





-

Proceeds from shareholders



-





158,455

Repayment to shareholders



(805,345)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



4,295,361





(15,538)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(11,999)





3,216

Net increase in cash



999,864





166,715

Cash, beginning of the period



123,550





174,018

Cash, end of the period

$ 1,123,414



$ 340,733



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:















Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -

Cash paid for interest

$ 45,953



$ 15,503



















SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN

INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders

$ -



$ 500,826

Deferred offering costs within accrued expense and other

payables

$ -



$ 241,176

Additions to property and equipment included in loan

payable

$ 102,235





-

Additions to leasehold improvement and furniture and

fixture through account payable

$ 42,803



$ -

Settlement of due to shareholder and advance to related

party

$ 311,815





-



















NON-CASH ACTIVITIES















Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease

obligations

$ 1,445,498



$ -

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease

obligation

$ 89,003



$ 19,982



















APPENDIX A - Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of

a subsidiary















Working capital, net









$ 29,812

Investment in other entity recognized











(15,741)

Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary











10,187

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary











(73,151)

Cash









$ (48,893)



