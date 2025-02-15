GreenPower Motor Company: GreenPower Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Shareholder Call Scheduled for February 18, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. EST / 6:30 a.m. PST

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower" and the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today reported its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results and provided an update on its manufacturing operations.

"GreenPower's improved third-quarter performance, with $7.2 million in revenue - an increase of 35% over the previous quarter - underscores the demand for our purpose-built, all-electric vehicles. Importantly this growth also resulted in an improvement in our gross profit," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "As we continue scaling our manufacturing operations, GreenPower is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and capitalize on the industry's rapid shift toward zero-emission fleet solutions. At the end of the quarter we had available funding of more than $5 million consisting of cash, availability on loan facilities and ability to issue letters of credit to finance production of our growing order book."

GreenPower spent the quarter continuning to increase its output from the West Virginia manufacturing facility. "As a result of the work we did during the quarter, we are now set to deliver one BEAST per week from the South Charleston facility, with the BEAST production increasing to two per week by April plus Nano BEAST production," said Brendan Riley, GreenPower President. "To support this growth, we've strengthened our leadership team with the addition of James Redd as our new West Virginia production manager. Working alongside Vice President of Production Wendell White, James has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for a second shift at the plant, positioning GreenPower to meet rising demand and scale efficiently."

On the West Coast, GreenPower finalized plans to expand its California manufacturing footprint in one facility located in the Inland Empire. "Consolidating our operations from three separate locations and five different facilities spread out through California to one larger facility will allow for more cost savings and increased efficiency," Riley stated.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Generated revenues of $7.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 35% over the previous quarter. Gross profit improved to 14.6% of revenue up from 8.6% for the previous quarter.

Delivered 13 BEAST Type D all-electric school buses, one Nano BEAST Type A school bus, one EV Star Cargo Plus and 13 EV Star Passenger Vans.

At the end of the quarter GreenPower had working capital of $12.8 million, an increase of $2.7 million over the previous quarter, and inventory of $28.2 million, consisting of $10.8 million of finished goods, $13.1 million of work-in-process and $4.3 million of parts and components.

Deferred revenue at the end of the quarter increased to $10.8 million.

Completed an underwritten offering of 3,000,000 common shares raising gross proceeds of $3 million.

For additional information on the results of operations for the period ended December 31, 2024 review the interim financial statements and related reports posted on GreenPower's website as well as on www.sedar.com or filed on EDGAR.

Shareholder Call Information

Date: Tuesday February 18, 2025

Time: 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. EST

Participant dial-in: (US) 1-844-739-3982 (Canada); 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-317-5718. Ask to be joined into the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.

Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=XkyzR1vx

Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 5816828

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson, CEO

(604) 220-8048

Brendan Riley, President

(510) 910-3377

Michael Sieffert, CFO

(604) 563-4144

