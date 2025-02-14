KM QUAD Announces Entering into a Merger Agreement with Quetta Acquisition Corporation

JIUJIANG, China, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KM QUAD, a Cayman Islands company ("KM QUAD" or the "Company"), the parent company of Jiujiang Lida Technology Co., Ltd., a film product design and manufacturer in China (the " Lida Technology"), announced today that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") for a business combination with Quetta Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: QETA, QETAR, QETAU), a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware ("Quetta").

Upon consummation of the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement, (i) Quetta will reincorporate by merging with and into Quad Global Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Quetta ("Quad Global"), and (ii) concurrently with the reincorporation merger, Quad Group Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad Global, will be merged with and into KM QUAD, resulting in KM QUAD being a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad Global (the "Business Combination" and the transactions in connection with the Business Combination collectively, the "Transaction"). Upon the closing of the Transaction, the parties plan to remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol.

KM QUAD Overview

Founded in 2016, Lida Technology, also known as "QUAD," is a provider of automotive protective films with various decorative and strong functional features. QUAD specializes in the design, development, production, and sale of high-performance automotive protective films and window tints. Renowned for both their decorative and functional features, QUAD's products are designed to enhance the appearance and durability of vehicles while providing valuable protection. In addition to automotive applications, QUAD also manufactures specialized films for construction and battery use, further diversifying its product offerings.

QUAD has 113 intellectual property rights in China, including 72 registered trademarks, five trademark applications currently pending, 15 copyrights, 14 registered patents, 15 patent applications currently pending, and two domains. QUAD also has approximately 40 employees that are dedicated to research and development exclusively, and an established vast distribution network throughout China. QUAD has a well-established manufacturing capacity. Its main manufacturing facility is located in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, in an area which consists of 33 acres of land with over 21,000 square meters, including two production plants and one research and development center. QUAD's distribution network spans throughout China, covering over 200 cities in China.

QUAD's current management team will continue running the combined company after the Transaction.

Key Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Quetta's wholly-owned subsidiary, Quad Global, will acquire KM QUAD, resulting in Quad Global being a listed company on the Nasdaq Stock Market. At the effective time of the Transaction, KM QUAD's shareholders and management will receive 30 million ordinary shares of Quad Global. The shares held by certain KM QUAD's shareholders will be subject to lock-up agreements for a period of six months following the closing of the Transaction, subject to certain exceptions.

The Transaction, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both Quetta and KM QUAD, is subject to regulatory approvals, the approvals by the shareholders of Quetta and KM QUAD, respectively, and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions, including, among others, a registration statement, of which the proxy statement/prospectus forms a part, being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and the approval by Nasdaq of the listing application of the combined company.

The description of the Business Combination contained herein is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement relating to the Business Combination. A more detailed description of the Transaction and a copy of the Merger Agreement will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Quetta with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Comments on KM QUAD

Mr. Qiuping Ke, Chief Executive Officer of KM QUAD, remarked: "For 20 years, QUAD has evolved alongside the automotive protective film market. Our mission, 'Cutting-Edge Automotive Film Solutions,' reflects our commitment to continuously developing innovative products that protect vehicles while adding unique colors and advanced functionalities. With a strong focus on research and development and robust manufacturing capabilities, we have gained extensive expertise, established a comprehensive brand matrix, and developed a nationwide distribution network. Our products address critical challenges facing the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, helping owners protect and customize their cars while effectively reducing in-car temperatures. We are thrilled to collaborate with Quetta, as we share a common vision and business approach, and we are confident their team will help us achieve our goals and drive long-term success."

Mr. Hui Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Quetta, stated: "Our aim is to identify a company with solid product offerings, a proven track record, and good prospects for future growth. We believe that we have found these qualities in KM QUAD. We look forward to completing this transaction and working with KM QUAD'S management team to help them thrive as a public company while they continue to grow."

Advisors

Loeb & Loeb LLP, Beijing B&D Law Firm, and Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited are serving as legal advisors to Quetta. Torres & Zheng at Law, P.C., J. Zhang and Associates, P.C., Hunan Qiyuan Law Firm, Zhong Lun Law Firm, and Harney Westwood & Riegels are serving as legal advisors to KM QUAD. Chain Stone Capital Limited is serving as financial advisor to KM QUAD.

About KM QUAD

KM QUAD's operating subsidiary, Jiujiang Lida Technology Co. Ltd. ("Lida Technology," also known as "QUAD") was founded in 2016 in China, and over the years, QUAD has become one of the largest designers and manufacturers of film products applied in the automobile, construction, furniture, and battery industry nationwide. QUAD has over 100 intellectual property rights in China and 40 employees that are dedicated to research and development exclusively, and an established vast distribution network throughout China, covering over 200 cities in China.

About Quetta Acquisition Corporation

Quetta Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Hui Chen

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President

Quetta Acquisition Corp.

Tel: +1(212) 612-1400

KM QUAD

Company Secretary

Zhenzhen Zhang

Email: qf@quadfilmus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

