TuanChe Limited Announces Planned Name Change to Token Cat Limited

BEIJING, China, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe," "Company," "we," or "our") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading automotive marketplace platform in China, is pleased to announce that effective on or around February 28, 2025, the Company will change its name to "Token Cat Limited." The Company's ADSs will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "TC", and the CUSIP number shall remain unchanged.

About TuanChe Limited

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC), is China's leading automotive marketplace platform. TuanChe is dedicated to connecting automotive consumers with manufacturers, dealers, and service providers. By integrating its digital platforms with offline sales events, TuanChe offers comprehensive automotive marketing and transaction services. Through its integrated marketing strategies, TuanChe transforms individual and independent car purchases into large-scale group buying experiences, using an interactive many-to-many model. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. TuanChe is currently exploring ways to enter into the cryptocurrency sector.

Safe Harbor Statement

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

TuanChe Limited

Investor Relations

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

