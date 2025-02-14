Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 15.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D60U | ISIN: CA55027C1068 | Ticker-Symbol: Z76
München
14.02.25
21:55 Uhr
26,300 Euro
-0,200
-0,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMINE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMINE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2025 23:36 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lumine Group Inc. Announces Return of CEO from Temporary Leave of Absence

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMN) announced today that David Nyland is returning from his temporary leave of absence and will reassume his duties as Chief Executive Officer of Lumine Group, effective February 17, 2025. Tony Garcia, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer, will continue in his position as Group President.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved, or when such performance or results will be achieved. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lumine Group Inc.
Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

Contact
Caroline Khachehtoori
General Counsel and Secretary
Lumine Group
investors@luminegroup.com
+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.