15.02.2025 14:10 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
15-Feb-2025 / 12:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
DATE: February 14, 2025 
 
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 17.12.2024 and 14.01.2025 
 
It was announced with our Bank's public disclosure dated 14.01.2025 stated in the reference that our Bank's application 
regarding the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 
Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to 
BIST TLREF index has been approved by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) and the early redemption 
will be conducted on 14.02.2025. The coupon and principal payments in terms of early redemption of these bonds; are 
made on 14.02.2025. 
 
Board Decision Date 30.07.2019

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit       TRY             TRY 
Limit           7,000,000,000        20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type         Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea    Domestic           Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bond 
Maturity Date                  14.02.2025 
Maturity (Day)                 3653 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRSGRAN23013 
Starting Date of Sale              12.02.2020 
Ending Date of Sale               13.02.2020 
Maturity Starting Date             14.02.2020 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 
Coupon Number                  20 
Redemption Date                 14.02.2025 
Payment Date                  14.02.2025

Was The Payment Made? Yes No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
                             Interest   Interest Rate              Was the 
Coupon Number  Payment  Record   Payment       Rate- Yearly - Yearly    Payment Amount Exchange Payment 
        Day    Date    Date    Interest Simple (%)  Compound (%)          Rate   Made? 
                         Rate (%) 
1        14.05.2020 13.05.2020 14.05.2020 3,0534  12,3833   12,9703    22.900.500    TL    Yes 
2        14.08.2020 13.08.2020 14.08.2020 2,7622  10,9588   11,364     20.716.500   TL   Yes 
3        14.11.2020 13.11.2020 16.11.2020 3,6749  14,5798   15,2998    27.561.749,99  TL   Yes 
4        14.02.2021 12.02.2021 15.02.2021 4,8372  19,1911   20,617     36,279,000   TL    Yes 
5        14.05.2021 13.05.2021 14.05.2021 5,1841  21,2605   23,0164    38,880,749,99  TL    Yes 
6        14.08.2021 13.08.2021 16.08.2021 5,5352 21,9604   23,836     41,513,999.98  TL   Yes 
7        14.11.2021 12.11.2021 15.11.2021 5,2597  20,8673   22,5578    39,447,750.00  TL    Yes 
8        14.02.2022 11.02.2022 14.02.2022 4,4319 17,583    18,7767    33,239,249.99  TL   Yes 
9        14.05.2022 13.05.2022 16.05.2022 4,0987  16,8094   17,899     30,740,249.99  TL   Yes 
10       14.08.2022 12.08.2022 15.08.2022 4,2870  17,0084   18,1242    32,152,500.00  TL    Yes 
11       14.11.2022 11.11.2022 14.11.2022 3,7672  14,9458   15,8045    28,254,000.00  TL     Yes 
12       14.02.2023 13.02.2023 14.02.2023 3,0958  12,2822   12,7919    23,218,500.00  TL   Yes 
13       14.05.2023 12.05.2023 15.05.2023 2,9016  11,9000   12,4417     21,762,000.00 TL    Yes 
14       14.08.2023 11.08.2023 14.08.2023 4,0574  16,0973   17,0953    30,430,500.00  TL   Yes 
15       14.11.2023 13.11.2023 14.11.2023 7,9596  31,5788   35,0195    59,697,000.00  TL    Yes 
16       14.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 11,6611 46,2640   53,7652    87,458,249.99  TL    Yes 
17       14.05.2024 13.05.2024 14.05.2024 13,6322 55,2862   67,8410    102,241,500.00 TL    Yes 
18       14.08.2024 13.08.2024 14.08.2024 14,1836 56,2720   67,4870    106,377,000.00 TL    Yes 
19       14.11.2024 13.11.2024 14.11.2024 13,9854 55,4857   66,3806    104,890,500.00 TL    Yes 
20       14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025 13,3383 52,9182   62,8015    100,037,250.00 TL    Yes 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025                   750.000.000   TL    Yes 
Payment Amount

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 376221 
EQS News ID:  2086849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086849&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2025 07:38 ET (12:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
