Teaneck, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2025) - Validated Claim Support, one of the fastest-growing names in skincare and personal care clinical testing, is proud to announce the launch of its new Before and After Videography service further enhancing the visual marketing assets for in-vivo clinical studies for beauty products.

This new service offers beauty brands a compelling solution to substantiate product claims with extremely high-resolution, marketing-ready videos that can be cropped and stripped side by side. This clinical technique helps to further enhance the credibility of products tested, allowing companies to differentiate themselves in an exceptionally competitive market.

VCS is also announcing approval with the Better Business Bureau as an Accredited Company, further enhancing its credibility with businesses and consumers seeking service providers they can trust.

VCS' BBB Accreditation was approved by the BBB board on January 28th, 2025 and Validated is proud to join businesses across North America in an effort to advance marketplace trust through standards of ethics and integrity.





Validated Claim Support, Now Accredited by the BBB, Enhances Consumer Confidence with Cutting-edge Clinical Testing Services



With this launch, Validated Claim Support continues its commitment to innovation in skincare and cosmetic testing. The videography aims to address the growing need for transparency in product claims and to provide a platform to expand its own social media and marketing-related service offerings.

Through its mission to boost consumer trust, the company becomes a pioneer in developing new methods which better service brands to provide end users "a reason to believe."

Moreover, the company's comprehensive clinical studies focused on the evaluation of both skincare products and makeup testing provide brands with the tools needed to substantiate acne claims.

This service combines rigorous testing methods with industry-leading photography to capture clear, before-and-after results that showcase the effectiveness of each product. This helps provide beauty brands with the data they need to ensure their marketing materials are scientifically validated.

VCS takes great pride in the expertise of its professional clinical graders who ensure every product is objectively evaluated using industry-standard methodologies. This level of professional analysis makes it easier for beauty brands to present their products with clear evidence supporting their product claims.

Validated Claim Support's Founder, Brian Ecclefield, notes that, "When the timelines are rushed and the recruitment pool is too tight, as a brand you are setting yourself up to fail - clinical research and product efficacy need to be addressed early in the product development cycle in order to get the most value out of the process."

Co-founder, Jane Tervooren, continues: "At Validated Claim Support we pride ourselves on not just saying 'yes' to every study proposal that comes through the door. We are in the business of building long-term partnerships, and sometimes that involves waiting for the right study for both our sponsors and our clinical team."

Validated Claim Support remains dedicated to helping empower businesses to assess their products across multiple categories, from daily skincare regimens to specialized treatments and low risk medical devices.

Through a consistent practice of the highest regulatory standards, it offers efficacy testing for various products, including OTC-level ingredients, medical devices, skin and hair care products, and cosmetics.

As part of its commitment to offering the highest level of customer service in the industry, Validated Claim Support focuses on conducting FDA-monograph-oriented testing to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

As an FDA Registered with inspected laboratory and a BBB Accredited organization, VCS is committed to help create and bolster compelling product claims for brands without misleading marketing language. This is set out to support a brand's reputation with both regulators and consumers.

With its focus on professional expertise and rigorous evaluation, Validated Claim Support sets a new standard for clinical research in the skincare and beauty industry.





About Validated Claim Support

Validated Claim Support is a Bergen County, New Jersey based clinical testing laboratory located near NYC and Newark Liberty International Airport. VCS specializes in conducting in-vivo studies to assess the efficacy of skin care, hair care, makeup, medical devices, OTC-level ingredients, and other cosmetics under temperature and humidity-controlled clinical testing lab.

FDA-registered and BBB Accredited, seeking ISO 9001 Certification in 2025, the laboratory focuses on both FDA-compliant testing and differentiation in a highly competitive market. With a commitment to confidentiality, Validated Claim Support has partnered with many leading brands to support published clinical trials.

For more information, refer to the details below.

