The Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) program is designed to provide financial aid to designated family caregivers who do not have any other means of securing income while caring for the dependent at home. Caregivers who perform tasks such as meal preparation, feeding assistance, bathing and dressing assistance, and mobility assistance, among other daily activities, may qualify for a weekly tax-free stipend for their services, as long as they do not have employment outside the home, remote work, or a home-based or online business.

However, Home Nurse Inc. says that to receive financial compensation from the SFC program, the family member and their primary caregiver must be at least 18 years of age and live in the same house, and the caregiver must be related to the family member biologically or through marriage as a child, grandchild, or son- or daughter-in-law; spouses and legal guardians will not qualify for compensation. Additionally, the person receiving care must also be eligible for Georgia Medicaid and be a participant in the CCSP or SOURCE waiver program.

Should the primary caregiver and their family member satisfy all aforementioned criteria, the caregiver will be approved for the SFC program. As such, they will be paid weekly for their caregiving services and have direct access to professional health coaching. Caregivers will also be provided with a daily personalized care plan developed by Home Nurse Inc.'s experienced SFC clinical team based on the family member's needs and lifestyle.

About Home Nurse Inc.

Home Nurse Inc. was founded by Gail Finley, RN and Mary Stapleton, RN in 1983 with the goal of providing high-quality healthcare to families regardless of economic status. The agency has since become one of the largest and most trusted Medicaid providers in the state of Georgia.

