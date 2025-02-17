Anzeige
WKN: 853219 | ISIN: JP3788600009 | Ticker-Symbol: HIA1
Tradegate
14.02.25
21:31 Uhr
26,700 Euro
+0,040
+0,15 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,46026,89007:09
26,61027,15014.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CTP
CTP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTP NV16,120+0,12 %
HITACHI LTD26,700+0,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.