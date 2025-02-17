TTEC Holdings, Inc.: TTEC Egypt Expands with New Cairo Site, Welcomes Leading On-Demand Payment Solutions Client

Company celebrates grand opening, driving CX innovation in the region

DENVER and CAIRO, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, celebrated the grand opening of its new site in Cairo's Maadi Technology Park last week, marking a significant expansion of its operations in Egypt. This milestone was further celebrated by the recent addition of a prominent provider of on-demand pay solutions to TTEC Egypt's roster of key clients.

TTEC initially launched in Egypt one year ago but needed to expand to serve growing client demand. The new facility represents a major investment in the region, reinforcing TTEC's commitment to leveraging Egypt's skilled talent pool to deliver premium CX solutions to global clients.

"The opening of our new Cairo site marks a significant step in our expansion within Egypt's dynamic market," said John Abou, President of TTEC Engage. "Egypt's multilingual workforce and strategic location make it an ideal hub for delivering world-class, AI-enhanced customer experience solutions worldwide. With the addition of our new client, we are further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences while creating new opportunities for local talent."

TTEC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 5 to commemorate the site's opening, joined by His Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), along with senior TTEC executives, local stakeholders, and client representatives.

"TTEC's expansion in Egypt underscores the country's standing as a leading global destination and a favorite offshoring hub," said Dr. Talaat. "The country's advanced digital infrastructure, skilled youth, and modern business parks provide an ideal environment for growth. The government continues to develop regulations that strengthen Egypt's ICT sector by attracting investments, creating jobs, and increasing digital exports."

New Site, New Opportunities

The new Cairo location strengthens TTEC's ability to provide AI-enhanced, multilingual customer experience solutions for a diverse portfolio of global clients.

Elzaher, the head of Egypt's IT development agency, emphasized Egypt's multilingual, skilled workforce as a key factor in attracting global companies like TTEC. He said ITIDA will continue to develop opportunities to meet the demand for high-quality, CX services, stating, "ITIDA is committed to boosting Egypt's competitiveness and outsourcing exports by advancing local talent and creating a supportive environment."

By expanding its footprint, TTEC aims to create additional career opportunities for Egypt's talented workforce while delivering cutting-edge customer engagement services. TTEC is recognized worldwide for its workplace excellence and our Cairo employees recently affirmed our outstanding culture by naming TTEC Egypt a Great Place To Work®.

A New Chapter in CX Excellence

The opening of TTEC's new site is further strengthened by the addition of a new key client to TTEC Egypt's growing portfolio, a prominent provider of earned wage access solutions. This industry leader selected TTEC for its expertise in delivering seamless, technology-driven customer support. The partnership is expected to enhance the client's ability to provide real-time financial solutions to customers while ensuring a superior CX experience.

