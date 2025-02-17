A state-backed consortium is constructing China's first large-scale compressed air energy storage (CAES) project using a fully artificial underground cavern, marking a major step in the technology's commercialization. From ESS News A state-led consortium is developing a 300 MW/1200 MWh compressed air energy storage (CAES) project in Xinyang, Henan province, featuring an entirely artificial underground cavern-China's first of its kind. The CNY 2. 15 billion ($300 million) project, backed by local state-owned enterprise Xinyang Construction Investment Group, CAES technology specialist China Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...