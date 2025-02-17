The Galien Foundation Announces New Prix Galien UK Award Category for "Best Health Equity Innovation"

The category recognizes outstanding contributions in health equity, by life science companies or public sector organizations

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced a new Prix Galien UK Award category dedicated to "Health Equity Innovation." This category seeks to spotlight contributions that have profoundly impacted equitable access to healthcare, or that have delivered breakthroughs in the understanding of inequity.

The Galien Foundation has been pleased to work with Trinity Life Sciences who have applied their health equity and life sciences expertise to shaping this new category. By introducing this category, the Prix Galien UK Committee aims to encourage both the life science industry and public institutions to pursue ground-breaking work that can lead to an improvement in equitable access to the health innovations that countless scientists deliver.

"Recognizing equitable access to healthcare is crucial, as it remains a pressing challenge that continues to affect countless individuals," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics. "The Galien Foundation is committed to celebrating breakthroughs that deepen our understanding of healthcare disparities and honoring those who are working to address unmet patient needs."

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation, added, "The Galien Foundation is excited to introduce this new category and partner with a leading global life sciences commercialization firm, Trinity Life Sciences, to recognize health equity leaders. This aligns with our mission to address access to innovation, bridging scientific breakthroughs with equitable healthcare to ensure life-saving innovations reach all in need."

"Trinity Life Sciences is honored to collaborate with The Galien Foundation in establishing this distinguished award category dedicated to advancing health equity," said Leslie Orne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Life Sciences. "This initiative recognizes organizations that demonstrate a commitment to improving equitable access to scientific innovation-whether through targeted investments in drug development and technology, research and development in underserved therapeutic areas, or policy initiatives that drive systemic change. Together, we are championing initiatives that inspire and accelerate progress toward a more inclusive and accessible healthcare landscape."

The contribution may fall within any of the following three broad categories:

Therapy area-related health equity value : Investment in R&D in therapy areas that disproportionately impact vulnerable populations (e.g., sickle cell disease), or investment in identifying drivers of disparities in health outcomes impacting underserved populations

: Investment in R&D in therapy areas that disproportionately impact vulnerable populations (e.g., sickle cell disease), or investment in identifying drivers of disparities in health outcomes impacting underserved populations Intervention-related value : Investment in drug- or technology-specific activities that improve equitable access to scientific innovation. These may include patient support activities or clinical trial-related activities (e.g., diverse representation, recruitment methods or trial siting) that foster equitable access

: Investment in drug- or technology-specific activities that improve equitable access to scientific innovation. These may include patient support activities or clinical trial-related activities (e.g., diverse representation, recruitment methods or trial siting) that foster equitable access Health system-related initiatives: Policy work to improve equity (e.g. with patient or advocacy groups), initiatives to strengthen health systems in low- and middle-income countries, initiatives that encourage an equitable approach to life science innovation (e.g. health technology assessment guidance that recognizes the value of health equity)

Judges will evaluate submissions using these five criteria alongside a candidate's entry together with supporting documents:

Commitment to Equity: The innovation should represent a novel approach or solution in healthcare, showcasing commitment to health equity Clinical Utility: The application of innovation in clinical settings or public health must provide clear benefits, improving patient care or health outcomes. For initiatives in health policy, the anticipated benefits must be clear. Knowledge Contribution: The entry should contribute valuable insights or findings that could influence future biomedical research or healthcare/health system practices. Impact: The overall effect on improving human health, including accessibility, efficacy, and improvement in quality of life, will be assessed. Independence from Market Factors: Consideration of the innovation's merit will be made without regard to market size, development cost, or distribution challenges

To learn more about the new category and nominate an outstanding Health Equity Innovation, please visit: https://www.galienfoundation.org/prix-galien-uk

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2025

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool

Committee Chair

Professor Jane Adam

Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce Campbell

Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Professor Jesse Dawson

Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Dr Stephanie Kuku

Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant - Hardian Health, Board Trustee - The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh Kumar, OBE

Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew Morris, CBE

Director, Health Data Research UK, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon Peacock, CBE

Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Dame June Raine

Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan Richards

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Bethany Shinkins

Professor of Health Economics, Diagnosis and Screening

Dr Lauren Walker

Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Professor Dame Moira Whyte

Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About Trinity Life Sciences

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. We serve over 300 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients, helping them develop the right drugs and devices for today's market and optimize them once in market. We have a diverse staff of over 1200 people and 11 global offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit TrinityLifeSciences.com.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter being established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

Follow the Foundation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

Finn Partners

Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com

+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):

Kara Bradley

Finn Partners

Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com

646-213-7243

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/564722/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-announces-new-prix-galien-uk-award-category-for-best-health-equity-innovation-302377646.html