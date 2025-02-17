Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Thunderkick

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 17, 2025Denmark's already-long list of available titles.

As an independent studio, Thunderkick has enjoyed rapid growth since its founding in 2012, disrupting a crowded market with constant innovation. Perhaps the best example of this is the numerous awards nominations the company has received. Most recently, Thunderkick was nominated for the Best Game Provider of the Year title at the Bigwinboard Awards 2023, while two of its games - "Bones & Bounty" and "The Wildos" - were also nominated for Best Online Slot of the Year as well as best feature and design at Casino Beats Awards.

While Thunderkick has plenty of exciting titles to offer, Esqueleto Explosivo 2 Reborn, Midas Golden Touch 2 and Pink Elephants 2 are among the flagship new games that NetBet Denmark players will be able to enjoy.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet, we are very selective about who we partner with, and this means that we can help make sure our players have access to the best games on the market. Thunderkick's numerous nominations and award wins demonstrates the high quality of their titles, making them an ideal partner as we look to expand our global market reach."

NetBet players can enjoy the new and entertaining Thunderkick games when they visit the NetBet Denmark website.

