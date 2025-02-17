Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Appoints Peter Graymon as General Manager for the Nordics

IT and cybersecurity leader to drive Acronis' growth and strengthen regional partnerships in the Nordic market

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2025, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Graymon as General Manager for the Nordics. In this role, Graymon will lead the regional team in driving business growth, strengthening partner and customer relationships, and expanding Acronis' presence in the Nordic market.

"I am excited to join Acronis at a time of rapid innovation and growth in cyber protection," said Graymon. "The company's cutting-edge technology and strong commitment to its partners make it an industry leader, and I look forward to working with the team to drive success across the Nordic market."

Graymon brings extensive experience in the IT and cybersecurity industry, having held leadership roles within both the channel and vendor communities. Prior to joining Acronis, he served as Regional Sales Director at Barracuda Networks in the Nordics, where he played a key role in driving sustained growth over a period of more than eight years. Before that, he spent 19 years at Atea in multiple leadership positions, including Managing Director of a local Atea office and Alliance Manager overseeing strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Citrix.

"The Nordics is a strategic region for Acronis, and Peter's extensive industry experience, leadership capabilities, and deep understanding of the partner ecosystem make him the ideal choice to accelerate our growth in the market," said Ronan McCurtin, RVP Europe Israel & Africa at Acronis. "His proven track record of building strong relationships and delivering business success will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence and reinforce our commitment to partners and customers in the region."

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

