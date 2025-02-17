Researchers in Germany have compared the electrical behaviour of sodium-ion batteries with that of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries under varying temperatures and state-of-charges. Their work shows how state-of-charge during cycling significantly affects the efficiency of sodium-ion devices. Researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and RWTH Aachen University in Germany have compared the electrical performance of high-energy sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) to that of a state-of-the-art high-energy lithium-ion battery (LIBs) with a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathode and have found ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...