New Avado Mentor Programme Bridges the Gap Between Learning and Career Success

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado, a leader in online learning and HR professional development, is excited to announce the launch of its Career Mentor Programme, a new initiative designed to support HR professionals and CIPD learners in advancing their careers. This programme is integrated within their community platform Avado Connect and provides learners with access to over 1,200 experienced HR mentors, making career mentorship more accessible than ever.

Why Having a Career Mentor Matters More Than Ever

In today's competitive job market, mentorship is a proven catalyst for career growth. Research shows that professionals with mentors are five times more likely to be promoted and report higher job satisfaction and workplace confidence. A structured mentorship relationship can offer guidance on career transitions, HR best practices, leadership development, and industry networking.

Recognising the critical role of mentorship in career advancement, Avado recently surveyed over 250 of its graduates, with 87% highlighting mentorship as a valuable addition they would like to see included in CIPD courses. This insight underscores the growing demand for career-focused support alongside professional qualifications, reinforcing the need for mentorship as an integral part of HR and leadership education.

Avado's investment in mentorship aligns with its commitment to delivering award-winning, flexible, and engaging learning experiences. With a strong track record of training over 50,000 HR professionals and winning multiple accolades, Avado continues to innovate by combining education with real-world career support.

Flexible vs. Structured Mentorship

Avado's research revealed that learners prefer different approaches to career mentoring. To address this, Avado has introduced two distinct mentoring options: open mentoring and a structured mentoring programme.

Open mentoring is self-led and flexible, allowing learners to connect directly with over 1,200 global mentors based on job function, industry, or expertise. Whether seeking career advice, CIPD guidance, or networking opportunities, mentees can engage in casual, ongoing conversations with mentors registered on the Avado Connect platform.

In contrast, the structured mentoring programme utilises an algorithm to match mentees with the most suitable mentor. This goal-oriented, quarterly programme follows a defined structure with clear milestones, discussion topics, and a set start and end date. Both options remain fully online and included as part of the Avado learning experience, ensuring learners receive personalised career support tailored to their needs.

A Differentiator in CIPD Education

Unlike traditional learning providers, Avado integrates mentorship at no additional cost, reinforcing its commitment to empowering learners beyond the classroom.

The programme is managed through Avado Connect, a thriving community platform launched last year, now boasting over 2,500 members. Lifetime membership to Avado Connect is included with every CIPD course enrolment, enabling users to begin their mentorship journey at any stage-whether during their studies or after completing their qualification. The platform also hosts webinars, provides resources and offers other networking opportunities with peers.

"Our goal at Avado is to ensure that every learner is not just qualified but truly prepared to step into the job market with confidence. Mentorship offers something that traditional learning alone cannot-real-world insights and personal guidance from experienced professionals. This programme not only helps learners develop the skills to stand out in an increasingly competitive job market, but also fosters a strong sense of community." Jill Kayton, Product Director

"In the ever-evolving HR landscape, having a network of peers and mentors to turn to is invaluable for continuous learning and long-term career success." Lisa Stevens, People and Operations Director

By pairing mentorship with interactive online learning, AI-driven support, and career-focused resources, Avado ensures its learners are equipped with the skills, connections, and confidence to succeed in today's HR industry.

About Avado:

Avado is a leading provider of CIPD qualifications in the UK and Middle East. For over a decade, we have partnered with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) to empower HR and L&D professionals to excel in their careers. With a proven track record, Avado has guided over 50,000 learners towards their professional goals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to develop and grow.

Contact: Enquiries@avadolearning.com / +44 20 3906 7100 / www.avadolearning.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-avado-mentor-programme-bridges-the-gap-between-learning-and-career-success-302376154.html