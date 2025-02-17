The new provisions will apply to all PV systems exceeding 2 kW in size that are operating on the spot market. From pv magazine Germany The German Parliament approved the so-called Solarspitzen (Solar Peak) scheme last week, which suspends the remuneration of new PV systems operating in the spot market when electricity prices are negative. The new provisions will apply to all PV systems exceeding 2 kW in size that operate on the spot market. Originally planned to come into effect in 2027, the new regulations will come into force the day after the law is published in the Federal Law Gazette, which ...

