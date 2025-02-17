Travelers Europe today announced that Mike Lawton has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Lawton will report to Matthew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Europe, and oversee the day-to-day business operations and implementation of the company's strategy.

"Mike has been an invaluable member of our leadership team for many years," said Wilson. "I am confident that his knowledge and expertise will help us strengthen our presence in the market, drive efficiency and deliver outstanding service to brokers and customers."

Lawton has nearly two decades of experience in the insurance sector, in both broking and underwriting. Before joining Travelers Europe in 2016 to lead its Business Insurance practice, he held senior positions at a leading international carrier and a UK broker.

"I have seen firsthand how our unique and collaborative culture has guided our business to great success and ensured that we are well-placed to capitalise on the many opportunities we see on the horizon," Lawton said. "I'm delighted to be taking on this new role at this exciting time in the company's growth journey."

Travelers has operated in Europe for decades in both the general insurance market and through Lloyd's. Travelers Insurance Company Limited offers business insurance, bond and specialty insurance and risk management services. Travelers Syndicate 5000 at Lloyd's underwrites specialist and complex business classes, including marine, energy, accident and special risks, aviation and portfolio solutions. Visit www.travelers.co.uk for more information.

Finalisation of the role is subject to regulatory approval.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of more than $46 billion in 2024. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

