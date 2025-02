Scientists have proposed a novel design for standalone solar PV water pumping systems, using an intermediate supercapacitor buffer to temporarily store solar energy and release it in high-power pulses. Daily water productivity has grown by 64%, based on a simulation. An experimental setup was also tested. Researchers from Ukraine's Lviv Polytechnic National University have proposed a novel design for standalone solar PV water pumping systems (SPVWPSs) that reportedly achieve higher efficiencies. While traditional SPVWPSs with direct drive are not very efficient due to fluctuations in solar radiation, ...

